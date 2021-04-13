E.S.I Novel Announces Global Expansion of JÓLI360 Smart IoT Skin Rejuvenation Solution

Anticipating Significant Growth Through 2021, Medical Aesthetics Innovator Strikes Four New International Distribution Agreements to Bring Next-Generation Advanced Skincare to Global Markets

MADRID, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E.S.I Novel , the next generation medical aesthetics company, today announced the expansion of its global availability by signing partnerships with four new international distribution partners to promote and sell the JÓLI360™ advanced IoT-based skin rejuvenation solution.

The new partnerships will allow E.S.I Novel to expand its global reach and offer its advanced solutions in Europe, the Middle East and Oceania. Partners include EuBeauty in Italy, owner of BioBeauty and Myral; Advanced Derma Care in New Zealand; Dermofaktorius in Lithuania, owner of the Manila brand; and the Center for Aesthetic Technology in Israel.

"Our research and development process over the last four years has resulted in a solution that provides professional cosmeticians with a new generation of medical aesthetics products," said Hila Aviel, Vice President of Marketing at E.S.I Novel. "These new partnerships will allow us to expand our offering to customers all over the world who can now benefit from our game-changing skin rejuvenation solutions."

E.S.I Novel's global expansion is representative of the wider facial rejuvenation market, projected to be worth up to $27 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of over 5%. There is a growing trend in this market for effective, non-surgical cosmetic procedures, resulting in growing demand for easy-to-use, portable laser-based facial devices such as JÓLI360, which, integrated with topical skin care products, provides professional cosmeticians and clinics with new revenue streams.

"Italy is well-known as a trend-setter in the world of beauty and cosmetics said Monica Dalla Bernardina, CEO of EuBeauty. "The JÓLI360 system provides a new dimension to the world of professional beauty with a solution that is both innovative, safe and effective. We take great pride in being the official distributor of JÓLI360 in Italy."

JÓLI360's advanced system provides a wireless, handheld applicator to deliver accurate and efficient skin treatments. The technology combines multiple capabilities, including three personalized treatments – Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT), Radio Frequency (RF) and Electroporation (ELP) – and an analyzer for measuring hydration, elasticity and sebum levels. Connected to a touch screen tablet application, the solution boosts clinics' professional capabilities, providing greater control and flexibility, as well as enabling cosmeticians to achieve greater ROI. Wireless and robust, JÓLI360 makes the next generation of skincare treatments simple to deliver and easy to monitor while positioning cosmeticians at the forefront of the professional world of beauty.

"We are committed to improving access to new therapies that can help people both look and feel their best," said Kim Ryan, Owner of Advanced Derma Care. "JÓLI360 is a sophisticated product that provides a technologically advanced yet simple to use solution. We are delighted to partner with E.S.I Novel to introduce innovative cosmetic solutions to New Zealand."

About E.S.I Novel

A next generation medical aesthetics company which is part of the Essence Group, E.S.I Novel has leveraged 26 years of expertise in IoT and big data to develop JÓLI360™, a professional smart skin rejuvenation solution. JÓLI360 is one of the world's most innovative connected aesthetics solution for contemporary cosmeticians. Bringing together cutting-edge technologies and formulations, along with a customized approach and the significant advantages of IoT, JÓLI360 is the gateway to updated cosmetic treatments. E.S.I Novel supports cosmeticians, spas and clinics with medical aesthetics equipment and cosmetic products that position them at the forefront of the professional world of beauty.

For more information: https://joli-360.com/

