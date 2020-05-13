EarlySense CEO to Present at 13th Annual 2020 Healthcare Dealmakers Conference Digital Experience

WOBURN, Massachusetts, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlySense, the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum, announced today that Matt Johnson, CEO of EarlySense, will present at the 13th Annual 2020 Healthcare Dealmakers Conference Digital Experience, taking place via webinar on Thursday May 14, 2020.

Johnson will take part in a panel - The Pandemic Paradox - A Look at the Acceleration of Disruptive Innovations – in which he will discuss how the current COVID-19 crisis has brought telehealth, and in particular contact-free continuous monitoring, to the forefront of patient care. The session will take place on Thursday, May 14th at 12:30 PM – 1:00 PM CT.

"EarlySense's contact-free monitoring technology has played an important role during this pandemic, helping to protect staff while ensuring that patients are continuously monitored remotely for optimal intervention and care," said Matt Johnson, EarlySense CEO. "As we begin to reflect on the havoc that the coronavirus has caused around the world, it has become evident that contact-free continuous monitoring and other technologies are more relevant than ever before. This is a pivotal moment as the global healthcare industry ushers in a new digital reality of care."

The Healthcare Dealmakers Conference is the premier forum for healthcare providers and their capital sources and advisors to discuss the opportunities and challenges of deal making in the healthcare services marketplace, bringing together healthcare services leaders from around the country who understand that innovation and M&A activity are the most significant enablers defining the future of the healthcare industry today.

About EarlySense

EarlySense® is the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum. Used worldwide in hospitals and post-acute care facilities, the EarlySense system assists caregivers in early detection of potential adverse events, including code blue events resulting from cardiac or respiratory arrest, patient falls, pressure ulcers, preventable ICU transfers and hospital readmissions. The EarlySense system captures critical information from the patient, alerting caregivers of potentially adverse events early on. The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Hillrom, Philips, Welch Allyn, and Mitsui. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts.

www.earlysense.com

