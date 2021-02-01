EasySend Appoints Jim Moran and Gene Crawley as Advisory Board Members

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EasySend, the no-code platform for building and optimizing digital customer journeys, announced today the appointment of Jim Moran and Gene Crawley as its newest Advisory Board Members. Moran and Crawley will utilize their comprehensive backgrounds in scaling companies at the forefront of innovation and delivering innovative customer experiences, respectively, to steer EasySend through its pivotal growth stage.

Jim Moran joins EasySend following 23 years of experience as a technology executive and board member at 30 companies – including those acquired by DocuSign and Pegasystems. Having achieved four successful liquidity events to-date, Moran has vast experience scaling companies into large organizations. He is also well versed in developing go-to-market strategies for low-code/no-code platforms and digitial customer experience solutions – which will surely serve to bolster EasySend's standing in the market.

Gene Crawley is an esteemed technology executive and board member with over 25 years of experience delivering innovative customer experience and digital transformation. He is particularly adept at introducing accuracy and efficiency in self-service and assisted-service customer journeys that consistently yield high customer satisfaction (CSAT) and net promoter scores (NPS). His mastery in engineering and architecture integration solutions serve him well across many industries including insurance, telecommunication, consumer products, and more.

"Today, almost a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, companies - in the financial and insurance industries especially – who are looking to gain a competitive edge and or stay afloat are turning to no-code solutions," said CEO and Co-Founder of EasySend, Tal Daskal. "Having experienced technology executives and board members such as Jim and Gene will give us the drive and expertise that we need to continue to meet this growing market demand head-on with great efficiency and business finesse. We're proud and honored to have these movers and shakers join our ranks."

"I'm thrilled to be joining EasySend at such an important juncture in both the company's strategic growth and in the digital transformation era," said Moran. "I look forward to helping EasySend achieve its maximum potential through my role as an Advisory board member."

"EasySend has already achieved so much to-date and has proven itself as a no-code digital transformation leader," said Crawley. "With my professional experience, I hope to bring EasySend to even greater heights of operational and customer service accuracy and efficiency."

EasySend's no-code platform enables companies to tranform manual, paper-based processes into digital journeys. These digital journeys can be built, analyzed, and optimized by non-technical staff without any coding via a simple drag-and-drop interface. This frees up IT teams from day-to-day maintenance issues and empowers employees across the enterprise to create an outstanding digital customer experience in as little as a few days.

About EasySend

EasySend is leading the charge for a digital future by empowering insurance carriers, banks, and financial services to transform manual, paper-based processes into powerful digital experiences on any device. EasySend empowers enterprises to deliver new digital journeys faster and improve the customer experience at a fraction of the cost with their innovative no-code development platform. By harnessing AI and machine learning, EasySend enables real-time insights into customer interactions, allowing processes to be optimized quickly and easily. The company was founded in 2016 and has offices in the U.S., Germany, and headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.easysend.io/ .

Media Contacts:

Headline Media

Justine Rosin

[email protected]

US:+1 917 724 2176

SOURCE EasySend