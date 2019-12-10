Eitan Group Signs Service Agreement With Integrated Medical Systems

NETANYA, Israel, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Group, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy solutions across the care continuum, today announced a service partnership with Integrated Medical Systems, Inc. (IMS), a leading national distributor within the alternate site market. IMS will act as a service provider for Eitan Group's Sapphire infusion systems which are utilized in hospital-based and alternate site infusion.

"For over two decades, IMS has worked to provide innovative solutions for alternate site healthcare facilities across the United States," said Pat DiOrio, CEO of IMS. "Providing timely quality service to innovative products like Eitan Group's Sapphire keeps medical institutions running optimally, supporting patient care and reducing lifecycle costs."

"I've been impressed with IMS for almost a decade and when I joined Eitan Group this year, knew this organization would make a fantastic service partner," said Roger Massengale, CEO of Eitan Group North America. "IMS is skilled in both pump repair and service. They have already gone to great lengths to support Sapphire customers, and we've established a track record with IMS's team that puts the needs of our customers first. With IMS on board, Eitan Group is positioned to provide effective support to Sapphire customers across the country."

Eitan Group has bolstered its service organization in recent months to ensure that its customers receive expedient and cost-effective service, with a focus on regulatory compliance for its suite of Sapphire infusion systems.

Service Partnership In Action

Earlier this year, IMS was instrumental in fulfilling a same day delivery request to a Kentucky-based hospital requiring specialized batteries for Sapphire pumps needed to perform life-saving procedures. These procedures could not take place due to a lack of available pumps. Eitan Group, along with IMS, had the product delivered within 14 hours of first outreach by the customer, allowing the hospital to perform several heart surgeries using the equipment that the batteries powered.

About Eitan Group

Eitan Group is focused on infusion therapy and technologies, developing future-ready systems for hospital care and ambulatory settings, as well as wearable solutions for easy self-administration. Eitan Group initially entered the infusion market in 2009, and a decade later, with data on over 18 million liters of infusions completed, now consists of three affiliate companies: Q Core Medical, Sorrel Medical and Avoset Health. With a focus on innovating patient-centered care, and safety, the Eitan Group is reimagining infusion therapy with connected, software-based solutions.

About Integrated Medical Systems, Inc.

Integrated Medical Systems, Inc. a leading national distributor within the alternate site market. Integrated Medical Systems provides a broad line of medical disposables from all leading manufacturers within the healthcare industry. With 10 full-service distribution and biomedical service centers around the United States, Integrated Medical Systems, Inc. provides full coverage for our customers' current and future biomedical needs.

