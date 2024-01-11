Eleven Therapeutics Welcomes Dr. Paloma H Giangrande as Chief Technology Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass, CAMBRIDGE, England and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleven Therapeutics, a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in next-generation mRNA therapeutics, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Paloma H Giangrande as the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Dr. Giangrande, an esteemed leader in the field of nucleic acid therapeutics, will play a pivotal role in advancing the company's core xRNA technologies and platforms.

Dr. Paloma Giangrande joins Eleven Therapeutics

Bringing a wealth of experience, Dr. Giangrande has been a prominent figure in nucleic acid therapeutics for over a decade. Her groundbreaking work at the University of Iowa involved pioneering multiple nucleic acid technologies. Subsequently, she held key leadership roles at renowned biotechnology companies, including as Director of Rare Diseases at Moderna, where she spearheaded mRNA therapeutic programs for rare genetic diseases. Her most recent position was as VP of Platform and Discovery at Wave Life Sciences, leading the groundbreaking RNA Editing program to a first-in-human stage. Dr. Giangrande currently holds the prestigious role of Editor-in-Chief at Molecular Therapy Nucleic Acids, the field's foremost scientific journal.

In her new capacity as CTO at Eleven Therapeutics, Dr. Giangrande will drive the strategic direction for the company's core xRNA technologies and platforms. Her expertise will be instrumental in integrating these cutting-edge technologies into therapeutic applications, solidifying Eleven Therapeutics' position as a leader in nucleic acid therapeutics.

Prof. Yaniv Erlich, CEO and Co-Founder of Eleven Therapeutics, expressed his enthusiasm about Dr. Giangrande joining the team, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Paloma Giangrande to Eleven Therapeutics. Her expertise specifically in our company's field of specialization and her remarkable leadership track record will significantly bolster our capabilities in advancing innovation. Dr. Giangrande's appointment represents a strategic milestone as we continue to revolutionize mRNA therapeutics and pave the way for transformative new horizons in the treatment of diseases with unmet needs."

"Joining Eleven Therapeutics is an exciting opportunity for me to apply my expertise to crucial biotechnological challenges," said Dr. Giangrande. "I'm enthusiastic about contributing to the groundbreaking research conducted here. Along Eleven's strong team and innovative approach, I look forward to leveraging my strategic insights and experience to accelerate the development of cutting-edge nucleic acid therapeutics, and beyond."

Dr. Giangrande will officially assume her role as Chief Technology Officer at Eleven Therapeutics on January 2nd, 2024.

About Eleven Therapeutics:

Eleven Therapeutics is at the forefront of mRNA therapeutics innovation, harnessing combinatorial chemistry, synthetic biology, and artificial intelligence to develop next-generation therapies. The company's pipeline includes extended-release mRNA therapeutics (xRNA) targeting unmet medical needs in metabolic, hematologic, and infectious disease areas. Proprietary high-throughput screening platforms, TERA™ and DELiveri™, underpin Eleven Therapeutics' pipeline by generating chemically modified xRNAs and cell-penetrating delivery carriers. Founded in 2020 by world-leading scientists across Cambridge (UK), Boston (US), and Tel Aviv (Israel), Eleven Therapeutics is supported by top-tier venture capitalists and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Contacts

Era Duek

VP Research Operations

Email: pr @eleventx.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2315837/Paloma_Giangrande.jpg

SOURCE Eleven Therapeutics