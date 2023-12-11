Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three and Nine Month Periods Ended September 30, 2023

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and the US, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (formerly U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd.) ("Ellomay Luzon Energy").

On December 11, 2023, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Ellomay Luzon Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2023 – approximately NIS 930.8 million .

– approximately . Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended September 30, 2023 – approximately NIS 221.1 million .

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. Since January 1, 2023, the months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of June, July, August and September; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to May and from October to November. There is a higher demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which include the summer months of July - September, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the increase in the Israeli CPI impacting interest payments by Dorad on its credit facility, and changes in the season and TAOZ tariff calculations that became effective on January 1, 2023, the results included herein may not be indicative of second quarter results in the future or comparable to second quarter results in the past.

The financial statements of Dorad include a note concerning the impact of the war in Israel, which commenced on October 7, 2023, on Dorad's operations. The note states that during the days of fighting, thousands of rockets were launched towards the State of Israel, and several of them landed on the area of the Dorad power plant and caused damage to property and equipment in an immaterial scope but did not impact the ongoing operation of the power plant. The note further states that the security situation resulted in a decrease in the scope of economic and business activity in Israel and caused, among other things, a disruption in the supply and production chain, a decrease in the scope of national transportation, a shortage of personnel, a decrease in the value of financial assets and an increase in the exchange rate of foreign currencies relative to the NIS. Dorad estimated, based on the information it had as of the date of approval of the financial statements, that the current events and the security escalation in Israel are not expected to have a material impact on Dorad's business results in the short term. Dorad further provides that as this event is not under the control of Dorad, and factors such as the continuation of the war and hostilities or their cessation may affect Dorad's estimates, as of the date of the financial statements, Dorad had no ability to estimate the extent of the impact of the war on its business operations and its results in the medium and long term. Dorad continues to regularly monitor the developments and examines the implications on its activities and the value of its assets.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 and as of and for each of the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Ellomay Luzon Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, USA and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy, Spain and Texas, USA, including:

Approximately 35.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

; Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands , with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;

, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively; 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel ;

; Ellomay Solar Italy One SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Two SRL that are constructing photovoltaic plants with installed capacity of 14.8 MW and 4.95 MW, respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy ;

; Ellomay Solar Italy Four SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy Five SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy Seven SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy Nine SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Ten SRL that are developing photovoltaic projects with installed capacity of 15.06 MW, 87.2 MW, 54.77 MW, 8 MW and 18 MW, respectively, in Italy that have reached "ready to build" status; and

that have reached "ready to build" status; and Fairfield Solar Project, LLC, Malakoff Solar I, LLC, Malakoff Solar II, LLC, that are developing photovoltaic projects with installed capacity of 13 MW, 6.5 MW and 6.5 MW, respectively, in the Dallas Metropolitan area, Texas , and have reached "ready to build" status.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including changes in electricity prices and demand, continued war and hostilities in Israel, regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad, competition, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities and in the price of oil and electricity, changes in the Israeli CPI, changes in interest rates, seasonality, failure to obtain financing for the expansion of Dorad and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction and political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates, including Israel, Spain, Italy and the United States, in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's and Dorad's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position



September 30 September 30 December 31 2023 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

363,054 253,979 151,481 Trade receivables and accrued income

305,778 283,192 238,581 Other receivables

15,992 10,864 32,809 Financial derivatives

3,761 4,601 - Total current assets

688,585 552,636 422,871



















Restricted deposits

552,145 511,766 514,543 Prepaid expenses

30,566 31,739 32,072 Fixed assets

3,132,064 3,286,569 3,253,196 Intangible assets

7,716 5,815 6,404 Right of use assets

56,330 57,954 57,486 Total non-current assets

3,778,821 3,893,843 3,863,701









Total assets

4,467,406 4,446,479 4,286,572









Liabilities







Current maturities of loans from banks

326,668 303,290 279,506 Current maturities of lease liabilities

4,783 4,609 4,645 Trade payables

219,406 276,551 228,468 Other payables

25,812 26,284 11,439 Total current liabilities

576,669 610,734 524,058



















Loans from banks

2,131,403 2,321,553 2,211,895 Long-term lease liabilities

51,691 52,795 49,292 Provision for dismantling and restoration

50,000 50,000 50,000 Deferred tax liabilities, net

279,203 205,978 215,016 Other long-term liabilities

13,969 17,732 17,529 Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160 160 160 Total non-current liabilities

2,526,426 2,648,218 2,543,892









Equity







Share capital

11 11 11 Share premium

642,199 642,199 642,199 Capital reserve from activities with shareholders

3,748 3,748 3,748 Retained earnings

718,353 541,569 572,664 Total equity

1,364,311 1,187,527 1,218,622









Total liabilities and equity

4,467,406 4,446,479 4,286,572

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Profit and Loss



For the nine months ended For the three months ended For the year ended

September 30 September 30 December 31

2023 2022 2023 2022 2022

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands













Revenues 2,185,309 1,787,128 930,838 766,199 2,369,220











Operating costs of the









Power Plant:





















Energy costs 499,111 408,723 237,621 214,310 544,118 Electricity purchases and infrastructure services 943,040 830,934 350,219 308,485 1,088,127 Depreciation and amortization 182,861 183,587 63,997 59,960 239,115 Other operating costs 138,657 123,181 57,939 47,564 157,189











Total operating costs









of Power Plant 1,763,669 1,546,425 709,776 630,319 2,028,549











Profit from operating









the Power Plant 421,640 240,703 221,062 135,880 340,671 General and









administrative expenses 20,726 17,018 6,633 6,124 24,066











Operating profit 400,914 223,685 214,429 129,756 316,605











Financing income 54,805 49,508 18,615 3,606 52,131 Financing expenses 175,843 215,707 50,124 65,315 271,116











Financing expenses, net 121,038 166,199 31,509 61,709 218,985











Profit before









taxes on income 279,876 57,486 182,920 68,047 97,620











Taxes on income 64,187 13,301 42,077 15,642 22,340











Profit for the period 215,689 44,185 140,843 52,405 75,280

















Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity











Capital reserve











for activities





Share

Share with Retained



capital

premium shareholders earnings Total Equity

NIS thousands

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands For the nine months









ended September 30, 2023









(Unaudited)





















Balance as at 11 642,199 3,748 572,664 1,218,622 January 1, 2023 (Audited)









Profit for the period - - - 215,689 215,689 Dividend distributed - - - (70,000) (70,000) Balance as at









September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 718,353 1,364,311











For the nine months









ended September 30, 2022









(Unaudited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2022 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 497,384 1,143,342











Profit for the period - - - 44,185 44,185











Balance as at









September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 541,569 1,187,527











For the three months











ended September 30, 2023











(Unaudited)

























Balance as at 11 642,199 3,748 647,510 1,293,468

July 1, 2023 (Unaudited)











Profit for the period - - - 140,843 140,843

Dividend distributed - - - (70,000) (70,000)















Balance as at











September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 718,353 1,364,311















For the three months











ended September 30, 2022











(Unaudited)

























Balance as at











July 1, 2022 (Unaudited)

11 642,199 3,748 489,164 1,135,122















Profit for the period

- - - 52,405 52,405















Balance as at











September 30, 2022 (Unaudited)

11 642,199 3,748 541,569 1,187,527



































Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (cont'd)







Capital reserve









for activities





Share Share with Retained



capital premium shareholders earnings Total Equity

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands

For the year ended









December 31, 2022 (Audited)





















Balance as at 11 642,199 3,748 497,384 1,143,342 January 1, 2022 (Audited)









Profit for the year - - - 75,280 75,280











Balance as at









December 31, 2022 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 572,664 1,218,622

























Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



For the nine months ended For the three months ended Year ended September 30 September 30 December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Cash flows from









operating activities









Profit for the period 215,689 44,185 140,843 52,405 75,280











Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization









and fuel consumption 183,707 186,137 64,221 61,436 242,345 Taxes on income 64,187 13,301 42,077 15,642 22,340 Financing expenses, net 121,038 166,199 31,509 61,709 218,985

368,932 365,637 137,807 138,787 483,670











Change in trade receivables (67,197) (34,620) (63,108) (91,436) 9,991 Change in other receivables 16,817 29,426 (1,811) 13,068 7,480 Change in trade payables (48,393) (77,976) 29,915 78,790 (127,907) Change in other payables 14,373 19,184 13,102 16,492 4,339 Change in other long-term liabilities (3,560) 1,898 (1,006) (1,693) 1,695

(87,960) (62,088) (22,908) 15,221 (104,402)











Taxes on income paid - (21,795) - - (21,795)











Net cash flows provided









by operating activities 496,661 325,939 255,742 206,413 432,753











Cash flows provided by









investing activities









Proceeds for settlement of









financial derivatives 5,714 9,435 2,640 3,688 13,652 Investment in fixed assets (56,712) (88,914) (20,555) (19,749) (110,715) Investment in intangible assets (2,744) (822) (427) (180) (1,810) Interest received 22,081 2,299 8,285 1,381 6,433 Net cash flows used in









investing activities (31,661) (78,002) (10,057) (14,860) (92,440)











Cash flows provided by









financing activities









Repayment of lease liability principal (320) (392) (108) (151) (4,726) Repayment of loans from banks (130,987) (144,775) - - (255,705) Dividends paid (70,000) - (70,000) - - Interest paid (77,099) (82,262) (114) (133) (159,804) Net cash flows used in









financing activities (278,406) (227,429) (70,222) (284) (420,235)























Net increase (decrease) in cash









and cash equivalents 186,594 20,508 175,463 191,269 (79,922)











Effect of exchange rate fluctuations









on cash and cash equivalents 24,979 31,611 10,812 152 29,543 Cash and cash equivalents at









beginning of period 151,481 201,860 176,779 62,558 201,860 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









363,054 253,979 363,054 253,979 151,481



















