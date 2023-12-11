Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three and Nine Month Periods Ended September 30, 2023

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and the US, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (formerly U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd.) ("Ellomay Luzon Energy").

On December 11, 2023, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Ellomay Luzon Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

  • Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2023 – approximately NIS 930.8 million.
  • Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended September 30, 2023 – approximately NIS 221.1 million.

                 

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. Since January 1, 2023, the months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of June, July, August and September; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to May and from October to November. There is a higher demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which include the summer months of July - September, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the increase in the Israeli CPI impacting interest payments by Dorad on its credit facility, and changes in the season and TAOZ tariff calculations that became effective on January 1, 2023, the results included herein may not be indicative of second quarter results in the future or comparable to second quarter results in the past.

The financial statements of Dorad include a note concerning the impact of the war in Israel, which commenced on October 7, 2023, on Dorad's operations. The note states that during the days of fighting, thousands of rockets were launched towards the State of Israel, and several of them landed on the area of the Dorad power plant and caused damage to property and equipment in an immaterial scope but did not impact the ongoing operation of the power plant. The note further states that the security situation resulted in a decrease in the scope of economic and business activity in Israel and caused, among other things, a disruption in the supply and production chain, a decrease in the scope of national transportation, a shortage of personnel, a decrease in the value of financial assets and an increase in the exchange rate of foreign currencies relative to the NIS. Dorad estimated, based on the information it had as of the date of approval of the financial statements, that the current events and the security escalation in Israel are not expected to have a material impact on Dorad's business results in the short term. Dorad further provides that as this event is not under the control of Dorad, and factors such as the continuation of the war and hostilities or their cessation may affect Dorad's estimates, as of the date of the financial statements, Dorad had no ability to estimate the extent of the impact of the war on its business operations and its results in the medium and long term. Dorad continues to regularly monitor the developments and examines the implications on its activities and the value of its assets.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 and as of and for each of the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Ellomay Luzon Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, USA and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy, Spain and Texas, USA, including:

  • Approximately 35.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel;
  • 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;
  • 51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain;
  • Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;
  • 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;
  • Ellomay Solar Italy One SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Two SRL that are constructing photovoltaic plants with installed capacity of 14.8 MW and 4.95 MW, respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy;
  • Ellomay Solar Italy Four SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy Five SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy Seven SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy Nine SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Ten SRL that are developing photovoltaic projects with installed capacity of 15.06 MW, 87.2 MW, 54.77 MW, 8 MW and 18 MW, respectively, in Italy that have reached "ready to build" status; and
  • Fairfield Solar Project, LLC, Malakoff Solar I, LLC, Malakoff Solar II, LLC, that are developing photovoltaic projects with installed capacity of 13 MW, 6.5 MW and 6.5 MW, respectively, in the Dallas Metropolitan area, Texas, and have reached "ready to build" status.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements.  The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including changes in electricity prices and demand, continued war and hostilities in Israel, regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad, competition, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities and in the price of oil and electricity, changes in the Israeli CPI, changes in interest rates, seasonality, failure to obtain financing for the expansion of Dorad and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction and political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates, including Israel, Spain, Italy and the United States, in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's and Dorad's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position


September 30

September 30

December 31

2023

2022

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

Assets



Cash and cash equivalents

363,054

253,979

151,481

Trade receivables and accrued income

305,778

283,192

238,581

Other receivables

15,992

10,864

32,809

Financial derivatives

3,761

4,601

-

Total current assets

688,585

552,636

422,871










Restricted deposits

552,145

511,766

514,543

Prepaid expenses

30,566

31,739

32,072

Fixed assets

3,132,064

3,286,569

3,253,196

Intangible assets

7,716

5,815

6,404

Right of use assets

56,330

57,954

57,486

Total non-current assets

3,778,821

3,893,843

3,863,701





Total assets

4,467,406

4,446,479

4,286,572





Liabilities



Current maturities of loans from banks


326,668

303,290

279,506

Current maturities of lease liabilities

4,783

4,609

4,645

Trade payables

219,406

276,551

228,468

Other payables

25,812

26,284

11,439

Total current liabilities

576,669

610,734

524,058










Loans from banks

2,131,403

2,321,553

2,211,895

Long-term lease liabilities

51,691

52,795

49,292

Provision for dismantling and restoration

50,000

50,000

50,000

Deferred tax liabilities, net

279,203

205,978

215,016

Other long-term liabilities

13,969

17,732

17,529

Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160

160

160

Total non-current liabilities

2,526,426

2,648,218

2,543,892





Equity



Share capital


11

11

11

Share premium

642,199

642,199

642,199

Capital reserve from activities with shareholders

3,748

3,748

3,748

Retained earnings

718,353

541,569

572,664

Total equity

1,364,311

1,187,527

1,218,622





Total liabilities and equity

4,467,406

4,446,479

4,286,572

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statement of Profit and Loss


For the nine months ended

For the three months ended

For the year ended

September 30

September 30

December 31

2023

2022

2023

2022

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands






Revenues

2,185,309

1,787,128

930,838

766,199

2,369,220






Operating costs of the




 Power Plant:










Energy costs

499,111

408,723

237,621

214,310

544,118

Electricity purchases and infrastructure services

943,040

830,934

350,219

308,485

1,088,127

Depreciation and

amortization

182,861

183,587

63,997

59,960

239,115

Other operating costs

138,657

123,181

57,939

47,564

157,189






Total operating costs




 of Power Plant

1,763,669

1,546,425

709,776

630,319

2,028,549






Profit from operating




 the Power Plant

421,640

240,703

221,062

135,880

340,671

General and




administrative expenses

20,726

17,018

6,633

6,124

24,066






Operating profit

400,914

223,685

214,429

129,756

316,605






Financing income

54,805

49,508

18,615

3,606

52,131

Financing expenses

175,843

215,707

50,124

65,315

271,116






Financing expenses, net

121,038

166,199

31,509

61,709

218,985






Profit before






 taxes on income

279,876

57,486

182,920

68,047

97,620






Taxes on income

64,187

13,301

42,077

15,642

22,340






Profit for the period

215,689

44,185

140,843

52,405

75,280








Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity






Capital reserve





for activities


Share

Share

with

Retained

capital

premium

shareholders

earnings

Total Equity

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

For the nine months






 ended September 30, 2023




 (Unaudited)










Balance as at

11

642,199

3,748

572,664

1,218,622

 January 1, 2023 (Audited)




Profit for the period

-

-

-

215,689

215,689

Dividend distributed

-

-

-

(70,000)

(70,000)

Balance as at






 September 30, 2023 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

718,353

1,364,311






For the nine months






 ended September 30, 2022




 (Unaudited)










Balance as at




 January 1, 2022 (Audited)

11

642,199

3,748

497,384

1,143,342






Profit for the period

-

-

-

44,185

44,185






Balance as at






 September 30, 2022 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

541,569

1,187,527






For the three months







 ended September 30, 2023





 (Unaudited)












Balance as at

11

642,199

3,748

647,510

1,293,468

 July 1, 2023 (Unaudited)





Profit for the period

-

-

-

140,843

140,843

Dividend distributed

-

-

-

(70,000)

(70,000)







Balance as at







 September 30, 2023 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

718,353

1,364,311







For the three months







 ended September 30, 2022





 (Unaudited)












Balance as at







 July 1, 2022 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

489,164

1,135,122







Profit for the period

-

-

-

52,405

52,405







Balance as at







 September 30, 2022 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

541,569

1,187,527
















Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (cont'd)




Capital reserve




for activities


Share

Share

with

Retained

capital

premium

shareholders

earnings

Total Equity

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

For the year ended




 December 31, 2022 (Audited)










Balance as at

11

642,199

3,748

497,384

1,143,342

 January 1, 2022 (Audited)




Profit for the year

-

-

-

75,280

75,280






Balance as at






 December 31, 2022 (Audited)

11

642,199

3,748

572,664

1,218,622












Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows


For the nine months ended

For the three months ended

Year ended

September 30

September 30

December 31

2023

2022

2023

2022

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

Cash flows from




operating activities




Profit for the period

215,689

44,185

140,843

52,405

75,280






Adjustments:




Depreciation and amortization




and fuel consumption

183,707

186,137

64,221

61,436

242,345

Taxes on income

64,187

13,301

42,077

15,642

22,340

Financing expenses, net

121,038

166,199

31,509

61,709

218,985

368,932

365,637

137,807

138,787

483,670






Change in trade receivables

(67,197)

(34,620)

(63,108)

(91,436)

9,991

Change in other receivables

16,817

29,426

(1,811)

13,068

7,480

Change in trade payables

(48,393)

(77,976)

29,915

78,790

(127,907)

Change in other payables

14,373

19,184

13,102

16,492

4,339

Change in other long-term liabilities

(3,560)

1,898

(1,006)

(1,693)

1,695

(87,960)

(62,088)

(22,908)

15,221

(104,402)






Taxes on income paid

-

(21,795)

-

-

(21,795)






Net cash flows provided




by operating activities

496,661

325,939

255,742

206,413

432,753






Cash flows provided by




investing activities




Proceeds for settlement of




financial derivatives

5,714

9,435

2,640

3,688

13,652

Investment in fixed assets

(56,712)

(88,914)

(20,555)

(19,749)

(110,715)

Investment in intangible assets

(2,744)

(822)

(427)

(180)

(1,810)

Interest received

22,081

2,299

8,285

1,381

6,433

Net cash flows used in






 investing activities

(31,661)

(78,002)

(10,057)

(14,860)

(92,440)






Cash flows provided by




financing activities




Repayment of lease liability principal

(320)

(392)

(108)

(151)

(4,726)

Repayment of loans from banks

(130,987)

(144,775)

-

-

(255,705)

Dividends paid

(70,000)

-

(70,000)

-

-

Interest paid

(77,099)

(82,262)

(114)

(133)

(159,804)

Net cash flows used in




financing activities

(278,406)

(227,429)

(70,222)

(284)

(420,235)












Net increase (decrease) in cash




and cash equivalents

186,594

20,508

175,463

191,269

(79,922)






Effect of exchange rate fluctuations




on cash and cash equivalents

24,979

31,611

10,812

152

29,543

Cash and cash equivalents at




beginning of period

151,481

201,860

176,779

62,558

201,860

Cash and cash equivalents at end

of period






363,054

253,979

363,054

253,979

151,481









