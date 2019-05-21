Evofuel to Participate in the 2019 International Castor Oil Association - ICOA Conference

REHOVOT, Israel, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofuel Ltd., a company focused on securing the global demand for stable castor oil supply and a wholly owned subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), announced today that its CEO, Mr. Assaf Dotan, will present at 2019 ICOA Conference to take place on the 21st-23rd of May, 2019 in Dubrovnick, Croatia.

Mr. Assaf Dotan will present the company's new vision and branding. The company's new corporate presentation is available on Evogene's website under the investor relations section: http://www.evogene.com/investor-relations/.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ, TASE: EVGN) is a leading biotechnology company developing novel products for major life science markets through the use of a unique computational predictive biology (CPB) platform incorporating deep scientific understandings and advanced computational technologies. Today, this platform is utilized by the Company to discover and develop innovative products in the following areas (via subsidiaries or divisions): ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions and human microbiome based therapeutics. Each subsidiary or division establishes its product pipeline and go-to-market, as demonstrated in its collaborations with world-leading companies such as BASF, Bayer Corteva, and ICL. For more information, please visit www.evogene.com

