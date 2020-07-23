FCC grants RADWIN's waiver, enabling JET Point-to-MultiPoint beamforming 5GHz base stations to operate at a higher power during the COVID-19 pandemic

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN (www.radwin.com), a leading global wireless broadband solutions provider, today announced that the FCC has granted a waiver to allow its Point-to-MultiPoint JET base stations, that incorporate steered beam technology (multiple sequential beams) to operate with higher power that exceeds the limits allowed for point-to-multipoint systems at UNII bands. The waiver grant Order was issued on July 16, 2020 for a period of 60 days.

In its Order, granting RADWIN with this waiver, Ronald Repasi, Acting Chief of Engineering and Technology at the Federal Communications Commission stated: "We find that granting RADWIN's requested waiver promises to deliver several benefits to consumers of wireless internet service providers that will allow them to stay connected and access essential services during the ongoing challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Higher power will provide improved system performance and increased capacity to enable service to more customers simultaneously. This improved performance and capacity will particularly benefit customers in remote areas by providing better access to important services such as telehealth during the current pandemic".

Adi Nativ, VP Global Business Development at RADWIN said " Aspiring to help wireless service providers working in the 5GHz bands to better address the surge of demand for broadband connectivity during the pandemic, RADWIN requested this waiver for its JET base station series that employs directional steered beam antenna technology. RADWIN applauds the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for taking steps to enhance network performance during a time when there is a surging demand for broadband, and would like to thank the FCC on behalf of the service providers who will utilize this waiver to simply and quickly relieve network overload and enhance the user experience. "

Wireless service providers that have already deployed RADWIN JET base-stations and added their name to the waiver request can now increase transmission power to provide improved system performance and increased capacity, key to improving broadband services to each user as well as getting and keeping more customers online at the same time.

Click here for the RADWIN Waiver grant Order by the FCC.

About RADWIN

RADWIN is the global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver blazing fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies, RADWIN's solutions are equipped with powerful OSS tools that support all operational aspects of the network lifecycle and enable operation in the toughest conditions including interference and nLOS. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications including backhaul, access, private network connectivity and broadband on the move for rail and metro trains.

