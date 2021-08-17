First International Bank of Israel Presents Second Quarter 2021 Results

News provided by

First International Bank of Israel

17 Aug, 2021, 12:29 IDT

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the first half and second quarter of 2021, ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights

  • Net profit of NIS 390 million and return on equity of 17.2% in the second quarter of the year;
  • Net profit of NIS 677 million and return of equity of 15% in the first half of the year;
  • Growth of 6.6% in credit to the public over the past year and growth of 4.4% in the first half of the current year;
  • Continued reduction in the volume of loan repayment deferrals caused by the Corona crisis: the ratio of deferred debts to total credit amounted to 0.2% compared to 1.9% at the end of 2020;
  • Growth of 6.1% in total income;
  • The Bank continued to expand its services in the capital market and in investment consulting: growth of 32.7% in the past year in the customer assets' portfolio (deposits and securities) and 9.5% in the first half of the current year;
  • Ratio of Tier I equity capital to risk components of 11.67%;
  • The Board of Directors of the Bank decided on a dividend distribution in the amount of NIS 225 million which amounted to 30% of the net profit for 2020.

Profitability

Net profit in the second quarter of 2021 of the First International Bank Group amounted to NIS 390 million, as compared to NIS 168 million in the corresponding quarter last year, a growth of 132.1%. Return on equity in the second quarter reached 17.2%. In the first half of the year net profit amounted to NIS 677 million, a growth of 99.7%. Return on equity reached 15%.

Growth and efficiency

Total income of the Bank increased by 6.1% in the first half of the year, as compared to the corresponding period last year. Total financing income increased in the first half of the year by 7.6% compared to the corresponding period last year, and amounted to NIS 1,484 million. Commission income increased by 2.9% compared to the corresponding period last year, which includes commission income from capital market operations which increased by 6.4%.

Credit to the public increased last year by 6.6%, and in the first half of the current year, by 4.4%, and amounted to NIS 96.3 billion. In the second quarter of the year, credit grew by 2.9%. The growth in credit was characterized by the continued broadening of credit and this was evident in the residential loans sector, which grew by 12.6%, in the small businesses sector which grew by 10.5%, and in the household sector, which grew by 3%.

The Bank continued to grow in the capital markets and in the investment consulting field: the customer assets portfolio (deposits and securities) in the last year grew by 32.7% and amounted to NIS 580.3 billion. In the first half of the current year, the customer assets portfolio grew by 9.5%. Deposits from the public increased by 13.2% in the last year and by 3.2% in the first half of the current year, and reached NIS 146.3 billion.

The First International Bank continued to improve efficiency in accordance with its strategic plan and the efficiency ratio improved to 59.5% in the first half of the year and to 58.6 % in the second quarter, as compared to 61.8% in 2020. As part of the efficiency measures taken, in June 2021, the Bank approved an early retirement plan under which employees which corresponded to defined criteria, would be entitled to retirement at beneficial terms.

Financial stability

The improving trend in the capital attributable to the shareholders of the Bank continued and grew in the first half of the year by 7.7% (representing growth of NIS 708 million) and amounted at June 30, 2021 to NIS 9,849 million. The Tier I equity capital ratio increased to 11.67%, as against the required regulatory ratio of 8.26% (or 9.26% excluding the relief granted by Bank of Israel to the Israeli banking system).

The Board of Directors of the Bank approved a dividend distribution of NIS 225 million, which comprised of 30% of the net profit for 2020. The dividend distribution policy of the Bank, according to which the Bank shall distribute up to 50% of the net profit, remains unchanged, and the application thereof will be examined in accordance with developments and regulation.

Quality of the credit portfolio

The volume of deferral of loan repayments due to the Corona crisis demonstrated a sharply improving downward trend, indicating the quality of the credit portfolio as well as the quality of the Bank's borrowers: the ratio of deferred debts to total credit to the public at the end of the second quarter amounted to 0.2%, compared to 0.5% at the end of the first quarter, and to 1.9% at the end of December 2020.

Income in respect of credit losses amounted to NIS 137 million in the first half of the year, compared to expenses of NIS 322 million in the corresponding period last year.

During 2020, in view of the high level of uncertainty caused by the Corona crisis, the Bank increased the credit loss provision by NIS 436 million.

In the first half of 2021, the Bank recorded income in respect of credit losses, mostly due to the decline in the collective provision, due to an improvement in macro-economic indices and indicators showing the level of risk inherent in the credit portfolio of the Bank, as well as the continued decline in the volume of deferred repayment of debts.

Notwithstanding the above, the Bank maintains high provision cushions: the ratio of the provision for credit losses to the balance of credit to the public reached 1.19% in contrast to 1.05% at the end of 2019, prior to the outbreak of the Corona crisis.

The Corona crisis

Towards the end of the second quarter of 2021, the rates of morbidity in Israel began to increase again. The Bank is well prepared for the various scenarios monitoring the different risks and follows the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Bank of Israel. All this while maintaining business continuity and continuity of service to customers, both at the branches and in the digital realm. The Bank is taking measures to ensure business continuity.

Management comment

Ms. Smadar Berber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank Group stated that: "In the first half of the year, the First International Bank presented results that reflected continued growth across all segments of operation, including the credit portfolio and capital markets activity, while maintaining financial stability and a high quality of assets. We maintain this growth during times of global change and uncertainty, and it reflects the trust in the Bank by its customers, as well as their high satisfaction regarding our service, professionalism and technological innovation."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES





Principal financial ratios

For the six months
ended June 30,

For the year ended
December 31,


2021

2020

2020






in %

Execution indices





Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)

15.0%

8.1%

8.6%

Return on average assets(1)

0.80%

0.47%

0.49%

Ratio of equity capital tier 1

11.67%

10.71%

11.18%

Leverage ratio

5.49%

5.49%

5.29%

Liquidity coverage ratio

137%

139%

150%

Ratio of total income to average assets(1)

2.6%

2.9%

2.7%

Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1)

1.6%

1.8%

1.7%

Ratio of fees to average assets (1)

0.8%

1.0%

0.9%

Efficiency ratio

59.5%

60.5%

61.8%




Credit quality indices


Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public

1.19%

1.28%

1.38%

Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public

0.87%

1.18%

0.86%

Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public

184%

151%

221%

Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)

-

0.18%

0.10%

Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1)

(0.30%)

0.72%

0.52%

 



Principal data from the statement of income

For the six months
ended June 30,


2021

2020




NIS million

Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

677

339

Interest Income, net

1,380

1,318

Expenses (income) from credit losses

(137)

322

Total non-Interest income

819

754

   Of which:      Fees

711

691

Total operating and other expenses

1,308

1,254

   Of which:      Salaries and related expenses

800

752

Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)                                                                                          

6.75

3.38







Principal data from the balance sheet




As of


30.6.21

30.6.20

31.12.20






NIS million

Total assets

173,028

152,719

167,778

of which:    Cash and deposits with banks

56,673

46,144

57,802

                Securities

16,244

11,715

13,105

                Credit to the public, net

95,191

89,215

90,970

Total liabilities

162,758

143,634

158,243

of which:    Deposits from the public

146,276

129,160

141,677

                Deposits from banks

5,035

1,881

2,992

                Bonds and subordinated capital notes

2,833

4,375

4,394

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank                                                                          

9,849

8,712

9,141







Additional data

30.6.21

30.6.20

31.12.20

Share price (0.01 NIS)

10,440

7,310

8,514

Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)                                                                                                             

-

125

125

(1)    Annualized.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(NIS million)



For the three months
ended June 30

For the six months
ended June 30

For the year Ended
December 31


2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Interest Income

856

714

1,585

1,429

2,878

Interest Expenses

146

54

205

111

241

Interest Income, net

710

660

1,380

1,318

2,637

Expenses (income) from credit losses

(128)

165

(137)

322

464

Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses

838

495

1,517

996

2,173

Non- Interest Income




Non-Interest Financing income

53

64

104

61

148

Fees

350

323

711

691

1,371

Other income

-

1

4

2

4

Total non- Interest income

403

388

819

754

1,523

Operating and other expenses




Salaries and related expenses

402

373

800

752

1,532

Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment

86

86

171

172

344

Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets

25

23

51

47

96

Other expenses

139

135

286

283

597

Total operating and other expenses

652

617

1,308

1,254

2,569

Profit before taxes

589

266

1,028

496

1,127

Provision for taxes on profit

208

97

361

145

368

Profit after taxes

381

169

667

351

759

The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes

23

7

36

5

29

Net profit:




Before attribution to non–controlling interests

404

176

703

356

788

Attributed to non–controlling interests

(14)

(8)

(26)

(17)

(38)

Attributed to shareholders of the Bank

390

168

677

339

750








NIS

Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders
of the Bank









Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

3.89

1.68

6.75

3.38

7.48

 

 

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(NIS million)













For the three months
ended June 30

For the six months
ended June 30

For the year Ended
December 31


2021

2020

2021

2020

2020


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests

404

176

703

356

788

Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests

(14)

(8)

(26)

(17)

(38)

Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

390

168

677

339

750

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:




Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net

(7)

157

4

(90)

(4)

Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)

(20)

(154)

46

(15)

(74)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes

(27)

3

50

(105)

(78)

Related tax effect

8

(1)

(18)

35

26

Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling interests,
     after taxes

(19)

2

32

(70)

(52)

Less other comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests

-

-

1

-

-

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, 
     after taxes

(19)

2

31

(70)

(52)

Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests

385

178

735

286

736

Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests

(14)

(8)

(27)

(17)

(38)

Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

371

170

708

269

698

(1)   Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in 
        the past in other comprehensive income.

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(NIS million)











June 30,

December 31,


2021

2020

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets


Cash and deposits with banks

56,673

46,144

57,802

Securities

16,244

11,715

13,105

Securities which were borrowed

32

45

11

Credit to the public

96,340

90,371

92,247

Provision for Credit losses

(1,149)

(1,156)

(1,277)

Credit to the public, net

95,191

89,215

90,970

Credit to the government

101

852

656

Investments in investee company

675

611

636

Premises and equipment

945

979

965

Intangible assets

279

244

272

Assets in respect of derivative instruments

1,307

1,671

1,897

Other assets(2)

1,581

1,243

1,464

Total assets

173,028

152,719

167,778

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


Deposits from the public

146,276

129,160

141,677

Deposits from banks

5,035

1,881

2,992

Deposits from the Government

435

495

459

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

2,833

4,375

4,394

Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments

1,440

1,940

2,314

Other liabilities(1)(3)

6,739

5,783

6,407

Total liabilities

162,758

143,634

158,243

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

9,849

8,712

9,141

Non-controlling interests

421

373

394

Total equity

10,270

9,085

9,535

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

173,028

152,719

167,778

(1)    Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 79 million and NIS 73 million and NIS 86 million at
30.6.21, 30.6.20 and 31.12.20, respectively.

(2)    Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 353 million and NIS 87 million and NIS 247 million at 30.6.21, 30.6.20 and 31.12.20,
respectively.

(3)    Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 382 million and NIS 133 million and NIS 258 million at 30.6.21, 30.6.20 and 31.12.20,
respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(NIS million)















For the three months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited)


Share
capital and
premium(1)

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss

Retained
earnings (2)

Total
share-
holders'
equity

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Balance as of March 31, 2021

927

(133)

8,684

9,478

407

9,885

Net profit for the period

-

-

390

390

14

404

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

(19)

-

(19)

-

(19)

Balance as at June 30, 2021

927

(152)

9,074

9,849

421

10,270















For the three months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited)


Share
capital and
premium (1)

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)

Retained
earnings (2)

Total
share-
holders'
equity

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Balance as of March 31, 2020

927

(203)

7,818

8,542

365

8,907

Net profit for the period

-

-

168

168

8

176

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

2

-

2

-

2

Balance as at June 30, 2020

927

(201)

7,986

8,712

373

9,085















For the six months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited)


Share
capital and
premium (1)

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)

Retained
earnings (2)

Total
share-
holders'
equity

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Balance as at December 31, 2020 (audited)

927

(183)

8,397

9,141

394

9,535

Net profit for the period

-

-

677

677

26

703

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

31

-

31

1

32

Balance as at June 30, 2021

927

(152)

9,074

9,849

421

10,270















For the six months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited)


Share
capital and
premium (1)

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss

Retained
earnings (2)

Total
share-
holders'
equity

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Balance as at December 31, 2019 (audited)

927

(131)

7,772

8,568

356

8,924

Net profit for the period

-

-

339

339

17

356

Dividend

-

-

(125)

(125)

-

(125)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(70)

-

(70)

-

(70)

Balance as at June 30, 2020

927

(201)

7,986

8,712

373

9,085















For the year ended December 31, 2020 (audited)


Share
capital and
premium (1)

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss

Retained
earnings (2)

Total

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Balance as at December 31, 2019

927

(131)

7,772

8,568

356

8,924

Net profit for the year

-

-

750

750

38

788

Dividend

-

-

(125)

(125)

-

(125)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(52)

-

(52)

-

(52)

Balance as at December 31, 2020

927

(183)

8,397

9,141

394

9,535

(1)    Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2)    Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

Contact:

Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel e-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +972-3-519-6224

Ehud Helft
GK Investor & Public Relations e-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-646-201-924

 

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel

Also from this source

First International Bank of Israel Presents First Quarter 2021...

First International Bank of Israel Presents Fourth Quarter and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics