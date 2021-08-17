First International Bank of Israel Presents Second Quarter 2021 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the first half and second quarter of 2021, ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights

Net profit of NIS 390 million and return on equity of 17.2% in the second quarter of the year;

and return on equity of 17.2% in the second quarter of the year; Net profit of NIS 677 million and return of equity of 15% in the first half of the year;

and return of equity of 15% in the first half of the year; Growth of 6.6% in credit to the public over the past year and growth of 4.4% in the first half of the current year;

Continued reduction in the volume of loan repayment deferrals caused by the Corona crisis: the ratio of deferred debts to total credit amounted to 0.2% compared to 1.9% at the end of 2020;

Growth of 6.1% in total income;

The Bank continued to expand its services in the capital market and in investment consulting: growth of 32.7% in the past year in the customer assets' portfolio (deposits and securities) and 9.5% in the first half of the current year;

Ratio of Tier I equity capital to risk components of 11.67%;

The Board of Directors of the Bank decided on a dividend distribution in the amount of NIS 225 million which amounted to 30% of the net profit for 2020.

Profitability

Net profit in the second quarter of 2021 of the First International Bank Group amounted to NIS 390 million, as compared to NIS 168 million in the corresponding quarter last year, a growth of 132.1%. Return on equity in the second quarter reached 17.2%. In the first half of the year net profit amounted to NIS 677 million, a growth of 99.7%. Return on equity reached 15%.

Growth and efficiency

Total income of the Bank increased by 6.1% in the first half of the year, as compared to the corresponding period last year. Total financing income increased in the first half of the year by 7.6% compared to the corresponding period last year, and amounted to NIS 1,484 million. Commission income increased by 2.9% compared to the corresponding period last year, which includes commission income from capital market operations which increased by 6.4%.

Credit to the public increased last year by 6.6%, and in the first half of the current year, by 4.4%, and amounted to NIS 96.3 billion. In the second quarter of the year, credit grew by 2.9%. The growth in credit was characterized by the continued broadening of credit and this was evident in the residential loans sector, which grew by 12.6%, in the small businesses sector which grew by 10.5%, and in the household sector, which grew by 3%.

The Bank continued to grow in the capital markets and in the investment consulting field: the customer assets portfolio (deposits and securities) in the last year grew by 32.7% and amounted to NIS 580.3 billion. In the first half of the current year, the customer assets portfolio grew by 9.5%. Deposits from the public increased by 13.2% in the last year and by 3.2% in the first half of the current year, and reached NIS 146.3 billion.

The First International Bank continued to improve efficiency in accordance with its strategic plan and the efficiency ratio improved to 59.5% in the first half of the year and to 58.6 % in the second quarter, as compared to 61.8% in 2020. As part of the efficiency measures taken, in June 2021, the Bank approved an early retirement plan under which employees which corresponded to defined criteria, would be entitled to retirement at beneficial terms.

Financial stability

The improving trend in the capital attributable to the shareholders of the Bank continued and grew in the first half of the year by 7.7% (representing growth of NIS 708 million) and amounted at June 30, 2021 to NIS 9,849 million. The Tier I equity capital ratio increased to 11.67%, as against the required regulatory ratio of 8.26% (or 9.26% excluding the relief granted by Bank of Israel to the Israeli banking system).

The Board of Directors of the Bank approved a dividend distribution of NIS 225 million, which comprised of 30% of the net profit for 2020. The dividend distribution policy of the Bank, according to which the Bank shall distribute up to 50% of the net profit, remains unchanged, and the application thereof will be examined in accordance with developments and regulation.

Quality of the credit portfolio

The volume of deferral of loan repayments due to the Corona crisis demonstrated a sharply improving downward trend, indicating the quality of the credit portfolio as well as the quality of the Bank's borrowers: the ratio of deferred debts to total credit to the public at the end of the second quarter amounted to 0.2%, compared to 0.5% at the end of the first quarter, and to 1.9% at the end of December 2020.

Income in respect of credit losses amounted to NIS 137 million in the first half of the year, compared to expenses of NIS 322 million in the corresponding period last year.

During 2020, in view of the high level of uncertainty caused by the Corona crisis, the Bank increased the credit loss provision by NIS 436 million.

In the first half of 2021, the Bank recorded income in respect of credit losses, mostly due to the decline in the collective provision, due to an improvement in macro-economic indices and indicators showing the level of risk inherent in the credit portfolio of the Bank, as well as the continued decline in the volume of deferred repayment of debts.

Notwithstanding the above, the Bank maintains high provision cushions: the ratio of the provision for credit losses to the balance of credit to the public reached 1.19% in contrast to 1.05% at the end of 2019, prior to the outbreak of the Corona crisis.

The Corona crisis

Towards the end of the second quarter of 2021, the rates of morbidity in Israel began to increase again. The Bank is well prepared for the various scenarios monitoring the different risks and follows the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Bank of Israel. All this while maintaining business continuity and continuity of service to customers, both at the branches and in the digital realm. The Bank is taking measures to ensure business continuity.

Management comment

Ms. Smadar Berber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank Group stated that: "In the first half of the year, the First International Bank presented results that reflected continued growth across all segments of operation, including the credit portfolio and capital markets activity, while maintaining financial stability and a high quality of assets. We maintain this growth during times of global change and uncertainty, and it reflects the trust in the Bank by its customers, as well as their high satisfaction regarding our service, professionalism and technological innovation."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES















Principal financial ratios

For the six months

ended June 30,

For the year ended

December 31,



2021

2020

2020











in % Execution indices











Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1) 15.0% 8.1% 8.6% Return on average assets(1) 0.80% 0.47% 0.49% Ratio of equity capital tier 1 11.67% 10.71% 11.18% Leverage ratio 5.49% 5.49% 5.29% Liquidity coverage ratio 137% 139% 150% Ratio of total income to average assets(1) 2.6% 2.9% 2.7% Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1) 1.6% 1.8% 1.7% Ratio of fees to average assets (1) 0.8% 1.0% 0.9% Efficiency ratio 59.5% 60.5% 61.8%







Credit quality indices





Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.19% 1.28% 1.38% Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.87% 1.18% 0.86% Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public 184% 151% 221% Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1) - 0.18% 0.10% Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1) (0.30%) 0.72% 0.52%











Principal data from the statement of income

For the six months

ended June 30,



2021

2020







NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

677

339 Interest Income, net 1,380 1,318 Expenses (income) from credit losses (137) 322 Total non-Interest income 819 754 Of which: Fees 711 691 Total operating and other expenses 1,308 1,254 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 800 752 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 6.75 3.38















Principal data from the balance sheet









As of



30.6.21

30.6.20

31.12.20











NIS million Total assets

173,028

152,719

167,778 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 56,673 46,144 57,802 Securities 16,244 11,715 13,105 Credit to the public, net 95,191 89,215 90,970 Total liabilities 162,758 143,634 158,243 of which: Deposits from the public 146,276 129,160 141,677 Deposits from banks 5,035 1,881 2,992 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 2,833 4,375 4,394 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 9,849 8,712 9,141















Additional data

30.6.21

30.6.20

31.12.20 Share price (0.01 NIS)

10,440

7,310

8,514 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) - 125 125 (1) Annualized.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (NIS million)





For the three months

ended June 30

For the six months

ended June 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)

(audited) Interest Income

856

714

1,585

1,429 2,878 Interest Expenses 146 54 205 111 241 Interest Income, net 710 660 1,380 1,318 2,637 Expenses (income) from credit losses (128) 165 (137) 322 464 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 838 495 1,517 996 2,173 Non- Interest Income









Non-Interest Financing income 53 64 104 61 148 Fees 350 323 711 691 1,371 Other income - 1 4 2 4 Total non- Interest income 403 388 819 754 1,523 Operating and other expenses









Salaries and related expenses 402 373 800 752 1,532 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 86 86 171 172 344 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 25 23 51 47 96 Other expenses 139 135 286 283 597 Total operating and other expenses 652 617 1,308 1,254 2,569 Profit before taxes 589 266 1,028 496 1,127 Provision for taxes on profit 208 97 361 145 368 Profit after taxes 381 169 667 351 759 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 23 7 36 5 29 Net profit:









Before attribution to non–controlling interests 404 176 703 356 788 Attributed to non–controlling interests (14) (8) (26) (17) (38) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 390 168 677 339 750















NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders

of the Bank



















Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 3.89 1.68 6.75 3.38 7.48

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (NIS million)

























For the three months

ended June 30

For the six months

ended June 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2021

2020

2021

2020

2020



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests

404

176

703

356

788 Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests (14) (8) (26) (17) (38) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 390 168 677 339 750 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:









Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net (7) 157 4 (90) (4) Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) (20) (154) 46 (15) (74) Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes (27) 3 50 (105) (78) Related tax effect 8 (1) (18) 35 26 Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling interests,

after taxes (19) 2 32 (70) (52) Less other comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests - - 1 - - Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank,

after taxes (19) 2 31 (70) (52) Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests 385 178 735 286 736 Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests (14) (8) (27) (17) (38) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 371 170 708 269 698 (1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in

the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (NIS million)





















June 30,

December 31,



2021

2020

2020

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets





Cash and deposits with banks 56,673 46,144 57,802 Securities 16,244 11,715 13,105 Securities which were borrowed 32 45 11 Credit to the public 96,340 90,371 92,247 Provision for Credit losses (1,149) (1,156) (1,277) Credit to the public, net 95,191 89,215 90,970 Credit to the government 101 852 656 Investments in investee company 675 611 636 Premises and equipment 945 979 965 Intangible assets 279 244 272 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 1,307 1,671 1,897 Other assets(2) 1,581 1,243 1,464 Total assets 173,028 152,719 167,778 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits from the public 146,276 129,160 141,677 Deposits from banks 5,035 1,881 2,992 Deposits from the Government 435 495 459 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 2,833 4,375 4,394 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 1,440 1,940 2,314 Other liabilities(1)(3) 6,739 5,783 6,407 Total liabilities 162,758 143,634 158,243 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 9,849 8,712 9,141 Non-controlling interests 421 373 394 Total equity 10,270 9,085 9,535 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 173,028 152,719 167,778 (1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 79 million and NIS 73 million and NIS 86 million at

30.6.21, 30.6.20 and 31.12.20, respectively. (2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 353 million and NIS 87 million and NIS 247 million at 30.6.21, 30.6.20 and 31.12.20,

respectively. (3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 382 million and NIS 133 million and NIS 258 million at 30.6.21, 30.6.20 and 31.12.20,

respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (NIS million)





























For the three months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium(1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as of March 31, 2021 927 (133) 8,684 9,478 407 9,885 Net profit for the period - - 390 390 14 404 Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - (19) - (19) - (19) Balance as at June 30, 2021 927 (152) 9,074 9,849 421 10,270































For the three months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as of March 31, 2020 927 (203) 7,818 8,542 365 8,907 Net profit for the period - - 168 168 8 176 Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 2 - 2 - 2 Balance as at June 30, 2020 927 (201) 7,986 8,712 373 9,085































For the six months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2020 (audited) 927 (183) 8,397 9,141 394 9,535 Net profit for the period - - 677 677 26 703 Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - 31 - 31 1 32 Balance as at June 30, 2021 927 (152) 9,074 9,849 421 10,270































For the six months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2019 (audited) 927 (131) 7,772 8,568 356 8,924 Net profit for the period - - 339 339 17 356 Dividend - - (125) (125) - (125) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (70) - (70) - (70) Balance as at June 30, 2020 927 (201) 7,986 8,712 373 9,085































For the year ended December 31, 2020 (audited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2019 927 (131) 7,772 8,568 356 8,924 Net profit for the year - - 750 750 38 788 Dividend - - (125) (125) - (125) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (52) - (52) - (52) Balance as at December 31, 2020 927 (183) 8,397 9,141 394 9,535 (1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards). (2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

