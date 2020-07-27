flexiWAN Surpasses 1,000 Accounts on its SD-WAN SaaS Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- flexiWAN, the SD-WAN leader recognised for its "3 World Firsts": First open source SD-WAN; First SD-WAN applications store; First SD-WAN SaaS business model, has announced that it has lately crossed the milestone of 1,000 accounts on its SD-WAN SaaS platform since its first generally available (GA) version in January 2020.

These users, coming from every corner of networking including tier 1 telcos, hundreds of MSPs and SPs, enterprises and the largest retail companies, are a strong evidence to the desire of companies to move away from monolithic, bolted networking solutions to open systems that put them back in control.

"The global interest in flexiWAN fuels our journey to democratize the SD-WAN market," said Amir Zmora, CEO & co-founder of flexiWAN. "We continue to grow the number of customers on our system by several new accounts per day accompanied by excitement of technology partners and customers looking to join our vision of an open SD-WAN platform that makes vendor lock-in a story of the past."

Easy to start using flexiWAN

Being the first to offer a SaaS based business model for SD-WAN, flexiWAN offers its customers an easy and risk free way to start using flexiWAN for production and POCs. Through this model, users can access the self-service SaaS SD-WAN platform of flexiWAN, create a free account and use the system with 3 flexiEdge instances on VM, bare metal or in the cloud. Further to this, they can increase their deployment by submitting their credit card and paying on a monthly basis according to the actual usage with an option to cancel their subscription at any time.

Deployment models that fit any usage requirement

flexiWAN offers 3 pay per use options for hosting of the multi-tenant management system (flexiManage) that answer the needs of MSPs, SIs, tier 1 telcos, service providers and enterprises:

Shared environment - A flexiWAN branded and hosted system allowing flexiWAN customers to create accounts via a self-service platform common in SaaS systems

Join the networking revolution

About flexiWAN

flexiWAN is on a mission to disrupt and democratize the SD-WAN market. With its "3 World Firsts": First open source SD-WAN; First SD-WAN applications store; First SD-WAN SaaS business model, flexiWAN offers a different and open approach to networking.

The revolution flexiWAN brings to networking is similar to how Android and smartphones revolutionized the mobile communications markets. flexiWAN allows for dynamic integration of 3rd party networking applications in the vRouter data flow and in the management, hence, unchaining SD-WAN software from monolithic, vendor locked solutions. By being first to offer a true SaaS business model in SD-WAN, flexiWAN dramatically lowers barriers to entry for companies to adopt and offer services based on the flexiWAN SD-WAN open source.

To learn more about flexiWAN's unique approach to networking, visit www.flexiwan.com, and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

