Foamix Announces Enrollment Completion of Phase 2 Acne Clinical Trial for FCD105 Minocycline 3% and Adapalene 0.3% Combination Foam

REHOVOT, Israel, and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: FOMX) (Foamix or the Company), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the completion of Phase 2 clinical trial enrollment of FCD105 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris. The trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of the investigational topical combination foam, which comprises minocycline 3% and adapalene 0.3%.

"We are truly grateful to participants, caregivers and clinical centers for their commitment and diligence in enrolling this trial so rapidly. We look forward to completing the remainder of this study and we now expect to report topline data in the second quarter of next year (Q2 2020)," said David Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer of Foamix. "This announcement follows a series of important milestones for Foamix this year and, if approved, FCD105 would be our first follow-on product intended for the treatment of acne, behind the recently approved AMZEEQ."

Study Design

The Phase 2 clinical trial planned to enroll approximately 400 patients, aged 12 years and older, with moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris. This prospective, randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled trial is being conducted at multiple sites throughout the United States. Patients are randomized to one of four treatment arms: FCD105 foam, 0.3% adapalene foam, 3% minocycline foam or vehicle foam and will self-apply their assigned treatment once daily for 12 weeks. The study design follows current regulatory standards in evaluating the safety and efficacy of combination products of this type.

The primary endpoints are: (1) the proportion of patients achieving treatment success at Week 12 based on an Investigator's Global Assessment (success is defined as a score of "clear" or "minimal" and at least a two-category improvement from baseline), (2) the mean change from baseline in inflammatory lesion counts in each treatment group at Week 12, and (3) the mean change from baseline in non-inflammatory lesion counts in each treatment group at Week 12. Safety evaluations include reported adverse events, skin tolerability assessments, physical examinations and vital signs.

About FCD105

FCD105 is Foamix's proprietary 3% minocycline, 0.3% adapalene combination foam formulation intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris. FCD105 combines the bacteriostatic and anti-inflammatory properties of minocycline with the third-generation retinoid, adapalene, which acts in regulating the differentiation of follicular epithelial cells. Oral minocycline and topical adapalene products are approved for use in the treatment of acne vulgaris in the United States, with the latter available in combination and as monotherapy. Pending a successful development program, the FCD105 NDA is intended to be filed under a 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.

About Acne Vulgaris

Acne is a chronic, inflammatory skin condition that affects the skin's oil glands and hair follicles. It is characterized by both inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) and non-inflammatory lesions (open and closed comedones) affecting primarily the face and other areas of the body. Acne affects approximately 40 to 50 million people in the U.S. alone, of whom approximately 10 million have moderate-to-severe disease that significantly impacts self-esteem and quality of life. For most people, acne diminishes over time and tends to disappear or decrease, by age 25. However, some individuals, particularly women, can experience acne much later in life.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix is a specialty pharmaceutical company working to solve some of today's most difficult therapeutic challenges in dermatology and beyond.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, the Company is working to develop and commercialize solutions that were long thought impossible, including the world's first topical minocycline, AMZEEQ. Its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST™) is utilized in the Company's dermatology products and in other products currently in development: FMX103 for the potential treatment of moderate to severe papulopustular rosacea and FCD105 for the potential treatment of moderate to severe acne. Foamix is a different type of specialty pharmaceutical company by design, driven to see the solutions, overcome barriers in all aspects of business, and reimagine what's possible for conditions with high unmet needs. Foamix uses its website as a channel to distribute information about Foamix and its product candidates from time to time.

Foamix may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Foamix's website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts. For more information, visit www.foamix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the future development plans of our investigational products, including FMX103 and FCD105, the potential approval of FMX103 or FCD105 by the FDA, the potential for our investigational products to address a significant unmet need and the Company's commercial activities. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to update this information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

