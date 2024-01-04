Foretellix and Nuro announce partnership to accelerate safe deployment of autonomous vehicles

Foretellix's verification and validation solution will help to ensure the safety of the Nuro Driver™ through the use of large-scale automated testing.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuro, a leading autonomous vehicle company, and Foretellix, the leading provider of safety-driven verification and validation (V&V) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the safe and large-scale deployment of autonomous vehicles for last-mile delivery.

Nuro 3rd-Gen delivery Nuro 3rd-Gen delivery (PRNewsfoto/Foretellix)

Foretellix and Nuro will collaborate to develop an extended library of scenarios for urban environments. This will enable automated virtual testing of the Nuro Driver™ using Foretellix's Foretify™ platform and Nuro's advanced simulator. The Nuro Driver™ is an integrated autonomous driving system consisting of state-of-the-art, AI-first software and custom-built sense and compute hardware. The Foretify safety-driven V&V platform provides a unified V&V flow that combines real-world test drives and hyper-scale simulation.

"Nuro takes safety extremely seriously. Foretellix's safety-driven V&V technology supports that commitment while accelerating our development and path to commercialization," said Sreeja Roy Singh, Head of Systems Engineering at Nuro. "Foretellix's leadership in using OpenSCENARIO 2.0 for abstract scenario description and testing automation will play a critical role in Nuro's development process. It allows us to make our research and development more efficient, while ensuring our technology operates safely in real-world scenarios".

The goal of this partnership is to reduce Nuro's R&D costs, while significantly improving the quality and safety of the Nuro Driver™. These benefits are achieved through the automatic generation of millions of relevant and meaningful test scenarios by Foretellix's constrained-random test generator. This ensures proper Operational Design Domain (ODD) coverage and uncovers edge cases that might impose safety risks.

The Foretellix solution accelerates and elevates Nuro's development and issue resolution process. It can automatically analyze driving logs collected by Nuro test vehicles and replay multiple variations in virtual testing. It systematically measures testing coverage, performance metrics, and safety checks across both virtual testing and physical drives. It also provides Nuro's engineers with tools for large-scale issue triage that help pinpoint the root cause of problems more quickly and with less effort.

"We are excited to partner with Nuro," said Ziv Binyamini, Foretellix Co-Founder and CEO. "We share Nuro's passion and vision for safe autonomy that improves daily life for millions of people. We are looking forward to working with Nuro and helping them deliver on their vision faster and more efficiently."

This partnership underscores Nuro's deep commitment to safely commercializing Level-4 autonomous technology at scale across commercial and consumer applications.

Foretellix will be exhibiting at CES from 9-12 January 2024 at LVCC, West Hall — Booth 7017.

About Nuro

Nuro exists to better everyday life through robotics. Founded in 2016, Nuro is a leading autonomous technology company with vehicles on road today in California and Texas. The company's core technology is the Nuro Driver™, an integrated autonomous driving system consisting of state-of-the-art, AI-first software and custom-built sense and compute hardware. The first commercial application of the Nuro Driver™ is autonomous goods delivery with our custom, electric, zero-occupant vehicles in partnership with some of the most recognized brands in the world including Uber and FedEx. For more information, visit nuro.ai.

About Foretellix

Foretellix is the leading provider of safety-driven verification and validation solutions for Automated Driving Systems and ADAS. Foretellix's Foretify™️ platform helps automotive, trucking, and mining customers to ensure safety, reduce development costs, and accelerate time-to-market. Foretellix is headquartered in Israel, with offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.foretellix.com/

Media Contact:

George Giles

[email protected]

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDuaFpIyTdI

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310345/Foretellix_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1977129/Foretellix_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Foretellix