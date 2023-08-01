Frank Rauch of Cato Networks Recognized on CRN's 2023 Top 100 Executives List

Cato Networks' Rauch has been named a top 25 channel sales leader for a seventh consecutive year. The award reflects the significant investment in talent and technology Cato has made in the channel.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, provider of the world's leading single-vendor SASE platform, today announced that CRN®, a leading technology news and information source for solution providers, IT channel partners, and value-added resellers, has named Frank Rauch, Global Channel Chief, to its exclusive 2023 Top 100 Executives list and a sub-category of Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders. The honor attests to the investment Cato has made and continues to make in its channel team and programs.

Rauch is responsible for driving Cato Networks' global channel ecosystem, enabling partners everywhere to profit from the enterprise shift to cloud-native networking and security. With more than 30 years of leadership experience, he has successfully led, developed, managed, and grown global partner ecosystems at Check Point, VMware, and HPE. Rauch has also led field sales, inside sales, and strategy organizations. He and his teams have been recognized with more than 150 channel awards, and he has been personally recognized with 17 CRN Channel Chiefs awards, a Lifetime Achievement award, and has been ranked consistently in the 50 Most Influential Executives. This year marks Rauch's seventh consecutive year to be named by CRN to its Top 100 Executives List.

"I believe this recognition validates Cato Networks as a 'channel-first SASE company,' a company who considers positive channel impact in everything we do from a SASE Cloud solution to go-to-market, to mutual customer success," said Rauch. "No one receives this award on individual merit. It is an acknowledgment of Cato Networks as a SASE company and a SASE channel team. Since joining Cato Networks, we have accomplished a great deal in a short amount of time."

Cato partnered with Windstream Enterprise, a leading managed communications service provider, to deliver the first comprehensive managed SASE solution in North America. Windstream Enterprises also launched its Cato-based SSE solution. Overall, contributing partners increased by 38% YoY and partner registered deals for new customers grew by 70% YoY.

Cato was also recognized for its channel excellence by leading Technology Service Distributors (TSDs). AVANT awarded Cato the "Top Supplier for SD-WAN," Intelisys awarded Cato the "Top Sales Engineering Team," and Telarus recognized Cato as the "Top Supplier for Cybersecurity."

Rauch added, "It is an incredible honor, and I am humbled to be named for a seventh consecutive year as a Top 25 Channel Sales Leader, which I am told is unprecedented and a record. This award is all about trust, execution, and consistency. The things I am most proud of are the 20+ colleagues whom I have mentored to be Channel Chiefs and the lasting friendships I have made with so many partner executives."

CRN's Top 100 Executives list acknowledges the tech visionaries who are setting the pace for the IT industry. It honors executives across four sub-categories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators, and Top 25 Disrupters, each with its own set of strengths that impact the IT channel.

"It is the bold and decisive who continue to dominate our annual list in the technology world," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Those featured on our CRN 2023 Top 100 Executives list demonstrate perpetual commitment to business growth, partner success, and IT innovation and aren't afraid to push boundaries – even in a time of economic uncertainty."

"To me, Frank is the essence of integrity in this complex IT world, a trusted partner who not only embraces collaboration but also clearly comprehends the value of true partnership, said Joe Koenig, President of World Wide Technology. "Above all, he is a remarkable individual and a great friend to both me and the wider community."

The Top 100 Executives list and four sub-categories will be featured in the August 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100 .

