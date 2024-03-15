Galmed Announces Grant of New Patent for the Combination of Aramchol with Resmetirom (MGL-3196, REZDIFFRA) for the Treatment of NASH and Liver Fibrosis

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and fibrotic diseases announced today the grant of a European patent related to the use of a combination of Aramchol and Resmetirom (MGL-3196, REZDIFFRA) for the treatment of NASH/MASH and liver fibrosis. The patent was granted in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom and the approval of the patent in the United States and other countries is pending. With this latest patent, Galmed is strengthening and extending the patent protection of its lead compound, Aramchol, until September 2039.

Previously, Galmed reported results from the Open-Label part of its Phase 3 NASH study, which demonstrated that treatment with Aramchol 300mg BID resulted in a high rate of subjects with fibrosis improvement. https://galmedpharma.investorroom.com/2022-04-28-Galmed-reports-interim-results-from-the-Open-Label-part-of-the-ARMOR-study-with-Aramchol-showing-robust-fibrosis-improvement-across-multimodality-histological-assessment

Galmed has long believed that the optimum treatment for NASH/MASH will be combination therapy. Aramchol has been shown to down-regulate the expression and activity of stearoyl-CoA desaturase-1 (SCD1) in hepatic stellate cells, resulting in a direct effect on fibrogenesis. Aramchol's unique mechanism of action differs from others in its competitive landscape, positioning it to work as a potent anti-fibrotic compound alongside effective treatments in both approved and pre-approval stages.

Allen Baharaff, CEO and President of Galmed Pharmaceuticals mentioned that "this new patent for the combination of Aramchol and Resmetirom reflects the same spirit of earlier patents which were granted to Galmed by the United States Patent and Trademark

Office (USPTO) for the treatment for hepatic fibrosis." Mr. Baharaff continued "It is clear today that NASH is a chronic condition with multiple liver pathologies. Among all pathologies,

excessive liver fat, high glycemic index and fibrosis are major treatment challenges. By combining Aramchol and Resmetirom, two distinct and selective compounds with complementary mechanisms, we believe this will provide a perfect treatment for NASH."

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Aramchol for liver and fibro-inflammatory diseases. We have focused almost exclusively on developing Aramchol for the treatment of NASH and are currently developing Aramchol for PSC and exploring the feasibility of developing Aramchol for other fibro-inflammatory indications outside of liver disease. We are also collaborating with the Hebrew University in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide.

Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

