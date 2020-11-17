GlassesUSA.com Launches Mass Market Wearable: Revel Tune

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassesUSA.com is seeing its way into the wearables market with their innovative Revel Tune audio glasses, for indoor and outdoor use. The sleek design temple arms have built-in high quality speakers and open ear sound with noise reduction. Revel Tune audio glasses are the first of their kind to come with default lens customization options that can even be combined, ranging from prescription lenses, TransitionsⓇ lenses, sunglasses, blue light blocking lenses, polarized lenses, and many more, all at an affordable price. Revel Tune pricing starts at $138 and can include single vision lenses at no additional cost. Available exclusively at GlassesUSA.com/revel-tune-glasses .

GlassesUSA.com launches Revel Tune audio glasses with customizable lens options. Image copyright GlassesUSA.com

The leading online eyewear retailer is the first to offer smart audio glasses for the mass market with a wide range of options for lens personalization. The customizable options make Revel Tune glasses fit for both indoor and outdoor use. Moreover, the open ear sound with noise reduction makes for a safe way to use the glasses outdoors without missing a beat of what's going on outside. The audio glasses are user-friendly and allow wearers to immerse in the full experience without being a nuisance to bystanders, despite their open ear design.



"The launch of the Revel Tune glasses reinforces our mission to cater to all of our customers' eyewear needs. We've truly pushed the envelope by incorporating fundamental necessities - such as prescription lenses - into a modern day wearable. Our goal was to create a product that would include over two thirds of US adults who wear eyeglasses and who want to be part of the technological innovations that are gaining popularity in the market, without ever losing sight of affordability," said CEO and co-founder Daniel Rothman.

For individuals who do not have their prescription readily available, GlassesUSA.com's Prescription Scanner app allows consumers to extract the optical parameters off their current glasses. This information is automatically populated on the website making it easier than ever to purchase prescription eyewear online. As with all other purchases on GlassesUSA.com, shipping and returns are free and customer service is available 24-hours, 7 days a week, for a risk-free, comfortable shopping experience.

