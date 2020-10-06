Granulate Launches Real-time Continuous Optimization Solution On Microsoft Azure Marketplace

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Granulate , the leading provider of real-time continuous optimization solutions for server workload performance, is proud to announce its availability in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Granulate's solution helps companies optimize workload performance and enables businesses to cut computing costs while improving performance with no code changes to their application. The accelerated purchasing process through Azure Marketplace allows faster time-to-value for customers across their Azure cloud and hybrid environments.

The company announced this as part of a new partnership with Microsoft Azure. This new partnership enables Azure customers to leverage Granulate's solution and gain autonomous real-time performance and cost optimization across their Azure cloud and hybrid environments. With a frictionless installation and no code changes required, Azure users can now quickly and easily optimize their cloud compute.

"We're proud to partner with Microsoft Azure and support Azure users," said Tom Amsterdam, VP Product at Granulate. "Now that we're available via Azure Marketplace, customers can seamlessly procure and deploy Granulate's product across their Azure infrastructure."

Granulate is a solution for organizations both large and small to achieve performance gains, including 40% response time improvement and 5x throughput, in their server capacities while reducing costs in real-time. Granulate's dashboard provides its customers with real-time visibility into the performance gains and cost reduction of the product. The platform maintains its effectiveness at scale and supports enterprise-level customers. Recent customer success stories include: PicsArt, Perion, StartApp and Coralogix, all achieving over 60% cost reduction while gaining improved application performance within several days with zero code changes to their application.

Azure Marketplace customers can try Granulate with no commitment using a pay-per-use model. Granulate can be deployed via the Azure Marketplace and both cost reductions and positive ROI can be seen within minutes with no code changes.

Granulate provides a real-time continuous performance optimization solution that can effortlessly improve server throughput 5X, reduce latency by 40% and cut cloud compute costs by up to 60% with no code changes required. It's an AI-driven low-level optimization layer that employs real-time continuous automatic adaptations and optimizations on the OS kernel level that are tailored for your app. To learn more, visit: www.granulate.io

