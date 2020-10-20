TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We're excited to announce that Granulate has won Innovator of the year in the 2020 AI TechAwards. The 2020 AI Tech Awards celebrates technical innovation, adoption and reception in the AI, Machine Learning & Data Science industry and by the developer community.

Granulate Wins Innovator Of The Year In 2020 AI Tech Awards

The 2020 AI TechAwards received hundreds of nominations, and the Advisory Board to the AI TechAwards selected our product/technology based on three criteria: (1) attracting notable attention and awareness in the AI, Machine Learning & Data Science industry; (2) general regard and use by the developer & engineering community; and (3) being a leader in its sector for innovation.

"Granulate is a great example of the newest AI & Machine Learning technologies now allowing developers & engineers to build upon the burgeoning AI industry. Today's cloud-based software and hardware increasingly runs on systems needing increased data and intelligence, and Granulate's win here at the 2020 AI TechAwards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the AI ecosystem," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of AI Dev World & the 2019 AI TechAwards.

About Granulate

Granulate provides a real-time continuous performance optimization solution that can effortlessly improve server throughput 5X, reduce latency by 40% and cut cloud compute costs by up to 60% with no code changes required. It's an AI-driven low-level optimization layer that employs real-time continuous automatic adaptations and optimizations on the OS kernel level that are tailored for your app. To learn more, visit: www.granulate.io

