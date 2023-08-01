Gravyty launches groundbreaking engagement and giving platform for nonprofit organizations.

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty announced its groundbreaking software platform that unites member engagement, giving and stewardship.

The Gravyty platform revolutionizes how nonprofit teams engage, solicit and steward community members, volunteers and donors through personalization, seamless integrations and AI. Through the integrated platform, organizations will benefit from sustainable long-term growth, reportable ROI and a simplified user experience.

"We're excited to launch this holistic platform that enables organizations to solve challenges they face in their day-to-day—from engaging with members or volunteers at scale to building a dynamic digital fundraising strategy to stewarding donors and building pipeline year-round," said Josh Robertson, VP of Product at Gravyty.

Robertson continued, "We've designed the platform to get smarter as insights grow. The data and analytics provided in the platform paired with the cyclical approach to engagement, fundraising and stewardship gives organizations a comprehensive, scalable solution."

To learn more about Gravyty and its groundbreaking fundraising and engagement platform, please visit https://gravyty.com/ .

About Gravyty

Gravyty is the leading provider of purpose-driven technology, providing higher education institutions, nonprofit organizations and K12 schools the tools they need to create an engaging community and fundraise smarter. Backed by K1 Investment Management, Gravyty has $72 million in funding and eight strategic industry acquisitions to build a holistic, mission-driven ecosystem of solutions. Gravyty is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with operations in the United States, Canada and Israel. For more information, visit https://gravyty.com/ .

