groundcover hires Ex-Coralogix, New Relic and Dynatrace, Paul Trebe, As Vice President Of Sales

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- groundcover , reinventing the cloud-native application performance monitoring domain with eBPF, announces the appointment of ex-Coralogix, New Relic and Dynatrace executive Paul Trebe as Vice President of Sales. Trebe will help groundcover grow across key verticals while deepening engagement with new customers.

Paul Trebe, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience, brings a wealth of expertise to his role as Vice President of Sales at groundcover. Prior to joining the groundcover team, Paul served as the Vice President of Sales at Coralogix, Senior Sales Director at New Relic and Partner Sales Director at Dynatrace, where he played pivotal roles in expanding the companies market presence and driving revenue growth. His strategic vision and leadership were instrumental in navigating the complexities of the competitive landscape. A true expert in SaaS, Paul combines technical acumen with a strategic mindset, enabling him to understand and address the unique needs of clients in the rapidly evolving industry of observability. His passion for innovation, coupled with a customer-centric approach, positions him as a valuable asset to the groundcover team.

"I have full confidence in Paul's ability to drive growth by introducing new customers to the disruptive nature of groundcover's eBPF observability," said groundcover's CEO and Co-Founder, Shahar Azulay. "Leveraging his expertise in our field, Paul is poised to demonstrate how groundcover breaks the traditional visibility-cost tradeoff. Paul has seen firsthand how organizations struggle to achieve visibility depth while navigating budget constraints effectively and is committed to our mission to deliver unparalleled solutions in the observability space and ensure organizations no longer need to face these compromises."

"I am thrilled to join groundcover, their commitment to innovation and excellence in observability aligns seamlessly with my professional values," said Paul Trebe, incoming Vice President of Sales at groundcover. "Drawing from my extensive experience in navigating the competitive landscape, I am eager to contribute to the continued success of groundcover. Together, we will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and stakeholders. groundcover's use of eBPF, single command install and commercial model are going to disrupt the industry, which has been looking for an 'easy button'. I look forward to driving new heights of achievement for groundcover and building lasting partnerships in the journey ahead."

Recently, groundcover launched its observability platform for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) environments, with a native integration with the Amazon EKS console. This important milestone will allow organizations using Amazon EKS to install groundcover on their managed Kubernetes clusters instantly, as an Amazon EKS add-on, verified and managed by Amazon Web Services (AWS). In addition, groundcover is now also available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. This enables millions of AWS active users to easily install and start using groundcover directly from AWS Marketplace.

