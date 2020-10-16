Guardicore Named One of 2020 Best Small and Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work™ and FORTUNE

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardicore, the segmentation company disrupting the legacy firewall market, today announced it was named one of the 2020 Best Small and Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work™ and FORTUNE. The ranking is based on confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working at small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States.

"At Guardicore, we pride ourselves on being a global team of innovators passionate about security, and hungry to make an impact," said Pavel Gurvich, Co-Founder and CEO, Guardicore. "We're changing the way organizations protect their data centers and clouds from advanced threats – and that starts with our people. Our culture is full of innovation, creativity and agility -- and we are thrilled to be recognized on this year's Best Workplaces list by Great Place to Work™ and FORTUNE."

Guardicore is a segmentation company that provides its customers with a faster, more cost-effective alternative to traditional firewalls. The company has 5.0 star reviews on Glassdoor, due to its open and transparent communication style, opportunities for career growth, and competitive salaries. Some company perks include a robust benefits package, annual company kick-offs for all employees, and dog-friendly work environment -- all which lead to the company's high retention rates.

"Best Workplaces like Guardicore have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses."

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and company culture research firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

The Best Small Workplaces and Best Medium Workplaces lists are part of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

To learn more about available career opportunities at Guardicore, please visit: https://www.guardicore.com/company/careers/

About Guardicore:

Guardicore is the segmentation company disrupting the legacy firewall market. Our software-only approach is decoupled from the physical network, providing a faster alternative to firewalls. Built for the agile enterprise, Guardicore offers greater security and visibility in the cloud, data-center and endpoint. For more information, please visit www.guardicore.com or go to Twitter or LinkedIn.

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces

To determine the 2020 Best Small Workplaces list and the 2020 Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work® gathered and analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working in small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a great place to work For All™.

Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization's size, workforce make up, and what's typical relative to their peers in the industry.

The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on assessing how consistent employees' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and their leaders' effectiveness are.

To learn more about Great Place to Work-Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

