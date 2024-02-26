Guardio Labs Uncovers Thousands of Compromised Domains Used to Send Mass Malicious Emails

Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardio uncovers this sprawling threat compromising already over 8,000 domains from esteemed brands and institutions, including MSN, VMware, McAfee, The Economist, Cornell University, CBS, Marvel, eBay, and others. This malicious activity, dubbed "SubdoMailing", leverages the trust associated with these domains to circulate spammy and malicious phishing emails by the Millions each day, cunningly using their credibility and stolen resources to slip past security measures.. See here for the full research report.

"We're clearly facing a formidable operation characterized by significant expenditure and substantial revenue," said Nati Tal, Head of Guardio Labs at Guardio.

"At Guardio, our mission extends beyond merely detecting and blocking malicious emails and websites for our customers. We are also committed to eradicating this issue at its source, aiming to dismantle the infrastructure that fuels such nefarious activities."

Guardio has created a special "SubdoMailing" checker website, allowing domain administrators and site owners to quickly check if any trace of abuse was found by our systems—and get the relevant info needed to quickly fix as well as prevent this. We encourage everyone to visit the "SubdoMailing" checker website at [https://www.guard.io/subdomailing ] to ensure the security of their domains.

Guardio Labs is the research unit, which proactively seeks in the wild threats to ensure Guardio continues to provide the best protection for our users.

To learn more, visit https://guard.io and https://labs.guard.io

