Hub Security Partners with Global IT Provider LS International

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of its quantum-proof capabilities in late June 2020, Tel-Aviv based cybertech firm Hub Security has now announced another strategic partnership with LS International. The new deal will extend LS International's specialized combination of cybersecurity products and industry-leading security solutions to enterprises, remote management and cloud services.

LS International is a Swiss-based company part of the Zucchetti Group –– the first software house in Europe. The company offers a wide-range of IT and technological services, ranging from security collaboration, networking, IT, and cybersecurity services. Over the years, LSI has developed partnerships and strategic business alliances with some of the world's top technology providers, such as Cisco, Fortinet and Radware. LS International is also part of Lantech Longwave, the Italian leading system integrator with more than 20 years experience in the ICT market.

Hub Security utilizes military-grade cybersecurity principles for its Vault HSM (Hardware Security Module), and handheld miniHSM device with FIPS approved cryptographic algorithm validation and an architecture that is designed for FIPS140-2 Level 4 (pending) –– the highest protection level available on the cybersecurity market to date.

"We have always been focusing on technology scouting to drive innovation and promote digital transformation in the Swiss and international market. Today we are making another step forward and we are very excited about the partnership with Hub Security, an innovative provider of HSM solutions," said Davide Bortolotto, LS International CEO and Founder.

In terms of strategy, the latest collaboration will allow LS International to offer in the Swiss market a breakthrough, quantum-proof cybersecurity solution that would now allow them to secure online transactions for finance and other critical infrastructures.

"Combined with our professional services, these added services can make a real difference for our customers' cyber hygiene," explained LS International's CEO Davide Bortolotto.

Hub Security gained notoriety this year when it announced it would be the first industry-standard HSM to provide quantum-proof capabilities on all its HSM devices. The new feature release, announced in late June, was designed to protect companies against the next generation of cyber threats and attacks –– quantum attacks.

Hub Security's hardware security modules (HSM) offer high-performance military-grade key management and cryptographic solutions built on fully programmable hardware. Now coupled with its latest quantum-proof capabilities, the company enables cloud and enterprise industries to safeguard against massive and novel cyberthreats. As a growing number of industries turn to cloud and data storage solutions, there is an increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions that can combat their unique threats.

About Hub Security Hub Security is a top-tier, military-grade provider of HSM and key management solutions for fintech, cloud and critical infrastructure security. Leveraging military-grade cybersecurity tactics and utilizing cutting-edge innovations, HUB Security has developed a family of products that provide the highest level of enterprise security available on the market today. https://hubsecurity.io/

About LS International LS International SA is a Swiss company with an international vision: it is part of Lantech Longwave, the Italian leading system integrator, and part of the Zucchetti Group, the first software house in Europe. Its main focus is creating simple and efficient ways to collaborate between people and companies through innovative IT networking technologies with a special attention for Cybersecurity.

