iCAN: Israel-Cannabis and Citrine Announce the Establishment of iBOT: Israel Botanicals

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iCAN: Israel-Cannabis, Israel's leading cannabis incubator, and Citrine Biotech and Cannabis Investment Funds are pleased to announce the establishment of iBOT: Israel Botanicals, a botanical nutraceutical company located in central Israel. iBOT completed the acquisition of a GMP-certified contract manufacturer of white label botanical formulations with over 20 years of formulation experience

Today, iBOT is happy to announce full certification by the Israeli Ministry of Health and ISO certification bodies accrediting iBOT to GMP, ISO 9001 and HACCP standards. iBOT will continue to serve existing customers with a range of vitamin and herbal formulations in tablets, capsules, syrups, and tinctures. iBOT looks forward to introducing a wide range of new products with a focus on quality and innovation. These full-spectrum botanical supplements will be developed together with leading research scientists and herbal formulators to provide the local and global supplement market with the highest of quality products developed and manufactured in Israel.

"iBOT's mission is to bring the best of Israeli R&D, innovation and life science experience to the world of botanicals and the evolving Cannabis industry. As Israel has led the world in BioTech and CannaTech innovation, we look to bring the same level of innovation to the world of botanical health. Starting with GMP as a quality platform, we plan to bring a new level of scientific investigation to better understand and control the products we manufacture. We will then combine it with physician and market education to form the platform for our growth in an already growing market," said iBOT CEO Ronnie Eshel.

With the acquisition of the botanical facility now complete, iBOT will begin the process of licensing the facility by the Yakar (The Medical Cannabis Unit of the Ministry of Health) for the production and distribution of IMC-GMP cannabis products for the local and global market.

iBOT Israel Botanicals, is a joint venture between the Citrine Fund and iCAN: Israel- Cannabis.

Ora Soffer, CEO of Citrine Biotech and Cannabis Investment Funds, said: "We are excited to partner with iCAN and look forward to working with the team at iBOT to promote the research and development of Botanical products, including those from the Cannabis plant. We have joined forces with first-line professionals and believe in the huge potential of Cannabis and other botanical products to bring natural relief and cures to many."

Saul Kaye, CEO of iCAN, added: "iBOT aims to be the premier nutraceutical manufacturer in Israel and to be ready for cannabis manufacture as the regulations allow. Our vision of quality, transparency and innovation has been well received by the Ministry of Health and we look forward to working with regulators and helping set the highest quality bar in the industry."

For more information about iBOT visit www.israel-botanicals.com.

About iCAN

iCAN: Israel-Cannabis is building the Global Cannabis Ecosystem. iCAN is committed to accelerate Israel's CannaTechnology industry, capitalizing on Israeli innovation and a leading cannabis regulatory environment to bring premier products to market. iCAN is powered by CannaTech, the premier international cannabis summit held annually in Tel Aviv, and around the world, including London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Panama and Cape Town, South Africa in November 2019. For more information about iCAN click www.israel-cannabis.com.

About Citrine

Citrine is a leading technology-focused investment group that enables Israeli entrepreneurs to materialize global breakthrough companies. Citrine Biotech and Medical Cannabis investment funds have already invested in several promising Cannabis companies and are in the process of entering additional investments. Realizing the great potential of this emerging field, Citrine took a strategic decision to focus on medical cannabis companies and technologies together with leading partners from Israel and around the world in order to bring knowledge and experience from the biotech and high tech worlds to help build and advance this industry. (https://www.citrineinvest.com)

