ICEX and SOSA Launch Desafía New York for Spanish Cybersecurity Companies

MADRID, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSA is proud to announce a landmark partnership with ICEX, Red.es, and INCIBE, aimed at supporting Spanish growth-stage companies expanding to the United States, specifically entering through the New York market.

Through this collaboration, SOSA will operate the inaugural New York edition of Desafía, a series of immersive programs aimed at accelerating growth and entry into international markets, for Spanish companies looking to expand. This first edition of Desafía NY will take place in Spring 2024 and will accelerate the businesses of five cybersecurity companies from Spain.

Selected companies will go through a pre-program launch in Spain, a three-week virtual training program, and a two-week Go-To-Market program in New York City, hosted at SOSA's office. Scale-up workshops covering a variety of topics essential to US expansion will be coupled with individual mentorship from industry experts.

During the two-week immersion in New York City, the cohort will meet with corporates and investors, learn from industry experts on best-practices for scaling cyber solutions in the US market, and will pitch live to the tech ecosystem in the Desafía NY Demo Day in June. Following the New York immersion, a structured 3-month post-program package will offer guided sales mentorship to ensure sustainable growth in the U.S. market. By leveraging SOSA's extensive network in New York and expertise in corporate innovation, Desafía NY aims to accelerate the success of Spanish cybersecurity companies in the world's most dynamic market.

"We are thrilled to launch Desafía New York, together with ICEX, Red,es, and INCIBE," said Uzi Scheffer, CEO of SOSA. "This partnership will support the next generation of Spanish entrepreneurs in cybersecurity and reflects our shared vision of creating opportunities for companies to scale and succeed in today's competitive landscape."

New York City is the world's leading financial center and the second strongest startup ecosystem, fostering a culture receptive to innovative cybersecurity solutions. Boasting over 25,000 tech-enabled startups, 300+ Venture Capital funds, and more Fortune 500 companies than any other city, it is the prime destination for global cybersecurity companies looking for clients, investors and partners in the United States.

The partnership between SOSA and ICEX, Red.es, and INCIBE underscores the Spanish government's commitment to fostering innovation-driven entrepreneurship and positioning the country as a leading destination for founders and investors worldwide. Through Desafía NY, companies will gain access to potential clients, partners and investors, fueling the global exchange of innovation.

