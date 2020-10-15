ICL Announces Release Date And Conference Call Details For Q3 2020 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, will announce its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020, prior to the TASE market open.

Mr. Raviv Zoller, ICL's President & CEO, and Mr. Kobi Altman, ICL's CFO, will host a conference call at 8:30AM EST (1:30PM London time, 3:30PM Israel time), to discuss the results and to address questions.

To participate, please call one of the access numbers listed below:

U.S.A (toll free): 1866 966 1396

Israel (toll free): 1809 203 624

UK (toll free): 0800 376 7922

Or (toll/international): +44 (0) 2071 928 000

Conference ID : 4282305

ICL's conference call and presentation may also be viewed on WebEx at the following link:

https://icl-meet.webex.com/icl-meet/onstage/g.php?MTID=ed37f36baca557269a5b1a001b8222da1

(If necessary, please use the password: November2020 )

ICL's conference call and presentation may also be viewed on ICL's website at: www.icl-group.com

About ICL

ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from its unique mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to create value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs over 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2019 revenues totaled approximately $5.3 billion.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com.

To access ICL's interactive date tool, please click here

To access ICL's interactive Corporate Social Responsibility report, please click here

You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Dudi Musler

Investor Relations Manager

+972-3-684-4448

[email protected]

PRESS CONTACT

Or-li Kasuto Madmon

Scherf Communications

+972-52-4447750

[email protected]

SOURCE ICL

Related Links

http://www.icl-group.com

