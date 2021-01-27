ICL Included in Bloomberg's 2021 Gender-Equality Index

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today announced it has been included in Bloomberg's 2021 Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies and increases the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. It also allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups.

"We're pleased to be one of the 380 companies included in Bloomberg's 2021 Gender-Equality Index," said Ilana Fahima, ICL's Chief People Officer. "As a company, ICL strives to promote equality at all of our facilities worldwide. We are also committed to ongoing transparency and to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce."

"The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data investors are demanding today," said Peter T. Grauer, chairman of Bloomberg. "Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion and driving transparency in the markets."

About ICL

ICL Group LTD is a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company that creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs over 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2019 revenues totaled approximately $5.3 billion.

