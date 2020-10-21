Iconic CBD Brand PremiumJane Boosts Its Range of Award-Winning Gummies & Oils

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highly reputable American CBD company PremiumJane has announced several high-potency additions to their range of USA-made CBD gummies and oil tinctures. Among the brand's selection of new products will include a 1500mg CBD gummies option, as well as a range of 5,000mg Broad-Spectrum CBD tinctures -- which will be one of the strongest hemp-based CBD options currently on the market.

"We want to offer products that cater to each and every one of our customer's needs -- it's really as simple as that." says PremiumJane co-founder Jeff Yauck. "We're constantly listening to customer feedback, and one of the main things we were hearing a need for -- and also seeing a lack of in the current CBD market -- was stronger milligram options for both tinctures and gummies. We're always trying to place ourselves at the forefront of market progression, and we try and do this by offering options and products that other CBD brands do not."

The current range of PremiumJane CBD oils will now span from 300 milligrams - their lowest-milligram offering - to 5,000 milligrams. The new high-strength formulations will be available in two different flavors, Lemon Lime and Peach Nectar.

"Having a variety of milligram options to choose from is one thing," Yauck says, "but it's also important to us that we offer a variety of budget-friendly products; which is largely where our 300mg and 600mg oils come into play. A good CBD oil can be life-changing, and we want PremiumJane products to be accessible to as many people as possible. "

One key difference in the new PremiumJane high-potency range, which includes the 5,000mg formula as well as a new 3,000mg formula, is that the oils will be made from broad-spectrum hemp extract. This differs from the majority of the company's other tinctures, which are made using full-spectrum extract. (Full-spectrum CBD products can contain trace amounts (0.3% or less) of THC. Broad-spectrum products are 100% THC-free).

Another significant addition to the PremiumJane CBD lineup will be the company's new Broad Spectrum 1,500mg CBD Gummies. While gummies are a popular option that many CBD brands offer, this will be a milligram strength that is largely unprecedented in the current CBD edibles market. The new gummies, which come in 60-count bottles, will be available in two precision-crafted flavor profiles: Lime and Strawberry.

To explore the complete range of USA-made PremiumJane CBD products -- including the brand's newly-launched selection of skincare products, CBD pet products, and pre-rolled hemp CBD joints -- visit the official PremiumJane website at https://premiumjane.com/ . Free shipping is currently available for all products.

