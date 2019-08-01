Illusive Networks Selected for Swiss Kickstart Innovation Program

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive Networks®, the leader in deception-based cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been chosen to participate in Switzerland's Kickstart program. Kickstart is an ecosystem innovation platform, located in Zurich, bridging the gap between startups, corporations, cities, foundations, and universities to accelerate deep technical innovation.

As a participant in the highly competitive program, Illusive will engage with select Kickstart partners to work on innovation partnerships. Among the partners are Mobiliar, Swiss Post, PostFinance, AXA, Swisscom, Coca-Cola Switzerland, Credit Suisse, PwC Switzerland, and many more. Several of these organizations have partnered with Kickstart for years.

"As a founding partner, we are enthusiastic about how the program has developed", says Roger Wüthrich-Hasenböhler, Chief Digital Officer Swisscom. "After only three years, Kickstart has become one of the leading international programs. The close cooperation between startups and companies is a role model and one of the most important success factors."

According to the World Economic Forum, which lists cyber threats among the top five global risks for 2019, economic loss due to cybercrime is predicted to reach $3 trillion by 2020, and 74% of the world's businesses can expect to be hacked in the coming year.

"Today's headlines, such as the Capital One breach, underscore the increasing damage cyberattacks have on commerce, government, and society. Clearly our approach to cyber protection must change," said Ivan Foreman, Vice President of EMEA at Illusive. "For years attackers have had the advantage—with no price for failure, they only need one success among thousands of attempts to cause massive damage and disruption. Illusive turns the tables, putting defenders in charge. With Illusive, one wrong move by the attacker foils the attack, often at a very high personal cost, and saves the organization from economic, reputation, and legal damages. We are excited to work in collaboration with Switzerland's leading enterprises and organizations, and others from across the world to add our innovative technology to new collaborative solutions for the mounting global cybersecurity crisis."

"Participation in Kickstart is highly competitive," said Fabian Wabbel, Cybersecurity Vertical Lead at Kickstart, "Applicants are considered on business and technological knowledge, entrepreneurial mindset, market traction, disruptive technology, collaboration readiness and fit, and roadmap. We and our partners were impressed with Illusive on all fronts and look forward to an exciting program of collaboration and innovation with the Illusive team."

About Illusive Networks

Illusive Networks empowers security teams to reduce the business risk created by today's advanced, targeted threats by destroying an attacker's ability to move laterally toward critical assets. Illusive reduces the attack surface to preempt attacks, detects unauthorized lateral movement early in the attack cycle, and provides rich, real-time forensics that enhance response and inform cyber resilience efforts. Agentless and AI driven, Illusive technology enables organizations to proactively intervene in the attack process, avoid operational disruption and business losses, while functioning with greater confidence in today's complex, hyper-connected world.

For more information, visit www.illusivenetworks.com, contact us at info@illusivenetworks.com or follow on LinkedIn, @Illusivenw on Twitter and Facebook.

About Kickstart

Kickstart bridges the gap between startups, corporates, cities, foundations, and universities to accelerate deep tech innovation. Each year, Kickstart brings innovators and entrepreneurs to Switzerland to collaborate with key players for proof-of-concepts, pilot projects and other innovation partnerships. The program is free of charge (no fees, no equity) for selected growth ventures and it provides exceptional access to the executives and decision-makers of Kickstart's partners.

Kickstart is a spin-off of Impact Hub Zürich and was initiated 2015 by digitalswitzerland. In 2019, Kickstart runs six verticals (EdTech & Learning, FinTech & Digital Assets, Food & Retail Tech and Smart City & Technology, HealthTech, Cybersecurity) together with leading partner organizations: AXA, Coop, Migros and Swisscom as well as Credit Suisse, City of Zurich, ETH Zürich, Gebert-Rüf-Stiftung, Mercator Foundation Switzerland, Stäubli, Swisslinx and University of Zurich.

