InMode Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Quarterly Revenues of $59.7 Million Represent 49% Year over Year Growth, GAAP and *Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.57 and $0.63

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced consolidated financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Record quarterly revenues of $59.7 million , an increase of 49% compared to the third quarter of 2019; approximately 58% of quarterly revenues derived from InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments, approximately 35% of quarterly revenues derived from InMode's recently introduced hands-free platforms and approximately 7% derived from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Revenues $59,714 $40,010 Gross Margins 84% 87% Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd. $23,895 $16,186 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.57 $0.42 *Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Gross Margins 85% 87% Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd. $26,638 $16,512 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.63 $0.42

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

Management Comments

"Our record third quarter revenues were driven by the success of our minimally invasive and hands-free solutions in the United States and internationally, strengthening the leading market position of our harnessed electro-surgical technologies. The steadfast sales & marketing investments we made throughout the pandemic enabled our organization to quickly meet surging demand as restrictions loosened," commented Moshe Mizrahy, InMode's CEO.

"During the quarter, we continued to focus on research & development and were excited to announce the launch of the Morpheus8 Body handpiece and Morpheus8 Platform. We understand that the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic are not behind us, and we will remain committed to the health of our employees and our organization," commented Dr. Michael Kreindel, InMode's CTO and co-founder.

"We believe the steps we took over the last several months were instrumental in building interest, increased awareness and demand for InMode technologies, which translated into record sales in the third quarter. We believe we are emerging as the standard of care for minimally invasive aesthetic surgeries, as we continue to innovate and deliver versatile offerings. We expect continued underlying demand for our differentiated products heading into the fourth quarter of 2020," commented Shakil Lakhani, President of North America.

2020 Guidance

We expect that our revenues for the full year of 2020 will be between $192 million and $195 million, and we expect to maintain a *non-GAAP gross margin of 84%-86%.

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $59.7 million, an increase of 49% as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in revenues was driven primarily by the expansion of InMode's direct sales organization in the United States and the continued momentum of InMode's hands-free technology, as well as the recently introduced Morpheus8 Body fractional technology. Moreover, InMode continued to gain traction in international markets, with international revenues growing 109% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 84% compared to a gross margin of 87% in the third quarter of 2019. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 85% compared to a gross margin of 87% in the third quarter of 2019. This decrease is primarily attributable to the increase of sales in international markets, mainly in countries where we operate through distributors.

GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 39%, compared to 40% in the third quarter of 2019. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 43%, compared to 41% in the third quarter of 2019. This increase in *non-GAAP operating margin was primarily attributable to decreased marketing activities in the United States such as event and conference participation, due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $23.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $16.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $26.6 million, or $0.63 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $16.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

"We ended the third quarter with a strong balance sheet and record results. Our measured approach of investing for the future while maintaining flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic has paid off this quarter," noted Yair Malca, InMode's CFO. "During the quarter, we announced a share repurchase program of up to one million of InMode's shares, which reflects our unwavering faith in InMode's success."

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes that they provide greater transparency to investors of management's view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare the performance of InMode to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2020 Guidance." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form F-20 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2020, risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES 59,714 40,010 130,920 109,359 COST OF REVENUES 9,395 5,047 20,274 14,193 GROSS PROFIT 50,319 34,963 110,646 95,166 OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development 1,959 1,329 7,207 4,112 Sales and marketing 23,758 16,726 61,293 46,721 General and administrative 1,309 927 4,745 2,693 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 27,026 18,982 73,245 53,526 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 23,293 15,981 37,401 41,640 Finance income, net 798 479 2,063 1,264 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 24,091 16,460 39,464 42,904 INCOME TAXES 207 267 509 718 NET INCOME 23,884 16,193 38,955 42,186 Add: Loss (net income) attributable to non-controlling interests 11 (7) (39) (79) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. 23,895 16,186 38,916 42,107









NET INCOME PER SHARE:







Basic 0.65 0.53 1.09 1.50 Diluted 0.57 0.42 0.93 1.15 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE







Basic 36,697 30,297 35,542 28,031 Diluted 42,082 39,004 41,894 36,654

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 68,835 44,727 Marketable securities 122,046 120,144 Short-term bank deposits 43,436 28,491 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 16,164 6,628 Other receivables 4,790 3,810 Inventories 14,871 9,408 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 270,142 213,208 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable 455 374 Deferred income taxes, net 606 1,899 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,282 1,369 Property and equipment, net 1,056 935 Other investments 600 600 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,999 5,177 TOTAL ASSETS 274,141 218,385





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable 4,283 3,702 Contract liabilities 15,671 15,587 Other liabilities 17,572 13,205 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 37,526 32,494 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 2,069 3,813 Other liabilities 1,969 1,494 Operating lease liabilities 519 744 Deferred income taxes, net 32 37 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 4,589 6,088 TOTAL LIABILITIES 42,115 38,582





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 232,026 179,803 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 274,141 218,385

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income 23,884 16,193 38,955 42,186 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 108 77 307 214 Share-based compensation expenses 2,404 385 9,614 1,199 Allowance for doubtful accounts - 55 466 133 Loss on marketable securities, net 11 - 2 - Finance income, net (279) (86) (11) (395) Deferred income taxes, net 347 (68) 1,173 (211) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Increase in accounts receivable (7,628) (2,324) (10,083) (597) Decrease (increase) in other receivables 537 (1,814) (960) (650) Decrease (increase) in inventories 1,356 (879) (5,463) (1,532) Increase in accounts payable 257 689 581 759 Increase in other liabilities 4,187 2,402 4,717 2,418 Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 5,010 (1,115) (1,660) 1,263 Decrease in accrued contingencies - - - (10,000) Net cash provided by operating activities 30,194 13,515 37,638 34,787 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Investment in short-term deposit (18,090) (17,220) (49,699) (34,310) Proceeds from short-term deposit 6,720 8,500 34,810 18,500 Purchase of fixed assets (103) (54) (428) (518) Purchase of marketable securities (41,085) (68,282) (119,394) (82,621) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 25,500 13,500 117,786 18,103 Net cash (used in) investing activities (27,058) (63,556) (16,925) (80,846) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from initial public offering of ordinary shares, net of offering costs - 69,784 - 69,784 Exercise of options 698 178 3,248 315 Net cash provided by financing activities 698 69,962 3,248 70,099 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 234 (93) 147 (56) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 4,068 19,828 24,108 23,984









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 64,767 28,877 44,727 24,721 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 68,835 48,705 68,835 48,705

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues by Geography:







United States 40,880 31,007 95,763 87,813 International 18,834 9,003 35,157 21,546 Total Net Revenue 59,714 40,010 130,920 109,359 U.S. as percentage of total revenue 68% 77% 73% 80%

INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, 2020 Three months ended September 30, 2019

GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP REVENUES 59,714 - 59,714 40,010 - 40,010 COST OF REVENUES 9,395 (155) 9,240 5,047 (21) 5,026 GROSS PROFIT 50,319 155 50,474 34,963 21 34,984 OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development 1,959 (124) 1,835 1,329 (58) 1,271 Sales and marketing 23,758 (1,974) 21,784 16,726 (270) 16,456 General and administrative 1,309 (151) 1,158 927 (36) 891 TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 27,026 (2,249) 24,777 18,982 (364) 18,618 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 23,293 2,404 25,697 15,981 385 16,366 Finance income, net 798 - 798 479 - 479 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 24,091 2,404 26,495 16,460 385 16,845 INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT) 207 (339) (132) 267 59 326 NET INCOME 23,884 2,743 26,627 16,193 326 16,519 Add: Loss (net income) attributable to non-controlling interests 11 - 11 (7) - (7) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. 23,895 2,743 26,638 16,186 326 16,512













NET INCOME PER

SHARE:











Basic 0.65

0.73 0.53

0.55 Diluted 0.57

0.63 0.42

0.42 WEIGHTED AVERAGE

NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF NET

INCOME PER SHARE











Basic 36,697

36,697 30,297

30,297 Diluted 42,082

42,289 39,004

39,047

INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Nine months ended September 30, 2019 GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP REVENUES 130,920 - 130,920 109,359 - 109,359 COST OF REVENUES 20,274 (380) 19,894 14,193 (62) 14,131 GROSS PROFIT 110,646 380 111,026 95,166 62 95,228 OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development 7,207 (2,132) 5,075 4,112 (166) 3,946 Sales and marketing 61,293 (6,569) 54,724 46,721 (887) 45,834 General and administrative 4,745 (533) 4,212 2,693 (84) 2,609 TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 73,245 (9,234) 64,011 53,526 (1,137) 52,389 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 37,401 9,614 47,015 41,640 1,199 42,839 Finance income, net 2,063 - 2,063 1,264 - 1,264 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 39,464 9,614 49,078 42,904 1,199 44,103 INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT) 509 (763) (254) 718 227 945 NET INCOME 38,955 10,377 49,332 42,186 972 43,158 Add: Loss (net income) attributable to non-controlling interests (39) - (39) (79) - (79) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. 38,916 10,377 49,293 42,107 972 43,079













NET INCOME PER

SHARE:











Basic 1.09

1.39 1.50

1.53 Diluted 0.93

1.17 1.15

1.17 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE











Basic 35,542

35,542 28,031

28,031 Diluted 41,894

42,061 36,654

36,707

