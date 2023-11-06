InMode to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events

06 Nov, 2023, 15:30 IST
YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced the participation at the following investor conferences and events in November and December:
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Presenters: Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Format: In-person fireside chat moderated by Matt Taylor, Senior Equity Analyst, and one-on-one meetings
Location: London, U.K.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 8:00 am GMT
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.
Canaccord MTDF Investor Conference
Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer
Format: In-person one-on-one meetings
Location: New York, NY
When: Thursday, Nov. 16
Mizuho Medical Device and Healthcare Services Summit 2023
Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer
Format: In-person one-on-one meetings
Location: New York, NY
When: Wednesday, Dec. 6
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal-Scharia
MS-IR LLC
[email protected]
917-607-8654
