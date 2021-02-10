IoTOps Market Leader SecuriThings Closes $14M Led by Aleph

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecuriThings , the pioneer of IoTOps, announced it has raised a $14 million Series A financing round. Aleph led the round, with participation from existing investors Firstime VC and angel investors.

SecuriThings Horizon is the first IoTOps solution that enables organizations to maximize the operational efficiency and security of their devices. The state-of-the-art platform provides risk detection, predictive maintenance and automated operations for managed IoT devices, in a single unified view.

Already, major organizations — including large enterprises, financial institutions, universities, airports and retailers — are using SecuriThings to monitor and secure their IoT devices globally. SecuriThings has also established partnerships with world-leading global system integrators, device management systems and edge device vendors including Microsoft, Convergint Technologies, Johnson Controls and many others.

"From access points to cameras to building management systems, most enterprises have thousands of IoT devices powering mission-critical security and operations use cases — with no unified tool to ensure that they are available and secure," said Roy Dagan, CEO of SecuriThings. "This increasingly puts organizations and their operations at risk, and drives maintenance costs through the roof."

Dagan continued, "We initially started with IoT cybersecurity and quickly discovered a major problem our customers were facing that no one was solving. There are "IoTOps" teams within these organizations responsible for managing many of these tasks manually, including ensuring devices are online, fixing issues, effecting upgrades, etc. — and they are overwhelmed. With our deep experience in cybersecurity, we were able to quickly expand the platform to meet their full range of operational challenges. The market response has been tremendous."

The new financing will fuel the next phase in SecuriThings' growth, including expanding the deep and broad functionality of its IoTOps platform, and building out its global sales and marketing operations.

"Until SecuriThings came along, there were these massive enterprise software categories of automation, orchestration, and observability just waiting to be built for IoT," said Aaron Rosenson, General Partner, Aleph. "SecuriThings is pulling them all together with a best-in-class security offering to facilitate IoTOps, and they've been inundated with demand. We've admired the team for years, and are thrilled to partner with them."

ABOUT SECURITHINGS

SecuriThings is the provider of the first IoTOps solution designed to help organizations maximize their devices' operational efficiency and security. For more information visit https://securithings.com/

SOURCE SecuriThings