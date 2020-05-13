Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Results for the First Quarter of 2020

AZOUR, Israel, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

Highlights of the first quarter of 2020

Revenue of $68.4 million ;

; EBITDA of $15.3 million ;

; Generated $10.7 million in quarterly operating cash flow;

in quarterly operating cash flow; Net increase in aftermarket subscribers of 17,000;

Total subscribers reached 1,794,000 at the end of the quarter;

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are pleased with Ituran's first quarter performance with revenues and operating income ahead of those of the prior quarter, driven by continued subscriber growth in the aftermarket business. This is despite the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and some currency headwinds."

Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "Due to the pandemic, in the second quarter we have seen a halt in new car sales globally, and therefore in new subscribers. We have been focusing on reducing expenses across the board, which will allow us to mitigate some of the impact to profitability and cash generation. Consequently, for the second quarter, we expect between a 10-20% reduction in EBITDA.

"Conservatively, the board has decided to suspend our dividend payments for the time being in order to strengthen our cash levels, which will better enable us to weather this significant global crisis, while also providing us with increased capital to take advantage of any opportunities.

Concluded Mr. Sheratzky, "Our ability to remain profitable and cash flow positive during this unprecedented global crisis, demonstrates the overall resilience of our business model, built on the subscription fees of 1.8 million customers distributed globally. I remain optimistic over the long-term, while in the short-term preparing Ituran to overcome the current crisis. I am confident that Ituran will emerge this period as a stronger and more efficient company. "

First Quarter 2020 Results

Starting from the current quarter, the difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP results has become minimal. Therefore, Ituran will discontinue its reporting of the non-GAAP financial measures from the current first quarter of 2020.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $68.4 million, a decrease of 7% compared with revenues of $73.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real, during the quarter versus the same period last year reduced the overall revenue level in US dollar terms and had a negative impact on the revenue growth rate. In local currency terms, first quarter revenue decline by 4% year-over-year.

72% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 28% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $49.0 million, a decrease of 8% over first quarter 2019 revenues. In local currency terms, subscription fees declined by 3% year-over-year.

The subscriber base amounted to 1,794,000 as of March 31, 2020. This represents an increase of 13,000 over that of the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter, Ituran added 17,000 aftermarket subscribers, while the OEM subscriber base declined by 4,000.

Product revenues were $19.4 million, a decrease of 5% compared with that of the first quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the quarter was $31.0 million (45.3% of revenues), an 11% decrease compared with gross profit of $34.6 million (47.1% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription fees was 54.4%, compared with 57.5% in the first quarter of 2019. The gross margin on products was 22.3%, compared with 19.8% in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating income for the quarter was $10.1 million (14.7% of revenues), a decrease of 25% compared with $13.5 million (18.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of last year. In local currency terms, the decline would have been 22% year over year. As mentioned in prior quarters, the main decline was due to the OEM business as a result of selling of less hardware and reducing the free trial period for new subscribers.

EBITDA for the quarter was $15.3 million (22.4% of revenues), a decrease of 21% compared with $19.3 million (26.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of last year. In local currency terms, the decline would have been 16% year over year.

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $6.4 million (9.3% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.31, a decrease of 21% compared with $8.1 million (10.9% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.38 in the first quarter of last year. In local currency terms, the decline would have been 17% year over year.

Cash flow from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $10.7 million.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $50.l million and debt of $63.5 million, amounting to a net debt of $13.4 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $54.3 million and debt of $67.9 million, amounting to a net debt of $13.6 million, as of December 31, 2019.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





US dollars

March 31, Decmber 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019

(unaudited)













Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 49,858 53,964 Investments in marketable securities 268 358 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 46,327 45,090 Other current assets 41,020 49,201 Inventories 25,526 25,537

_______ _______

162,999 174,150

---------- ----------





Non- Current investments and other assets



Investments in affiliated companies 835 1,666 Investments in other companies 3,612 3,260 Other non-current assets 3,203 3,365 Deferred income taxes 8,602 10,385 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 11,231 11,476

_______ _______

27,483 30,152

---------- ---------- Property and equipment, net 43,381 48,866

---------- ---------- Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 12,139 12,626

---------- ---------- Intangible assets, net 21,650 23,355

---------- ---------- Goodwill 49,970 50,086

---------- ----------

























_______ _______ Total assets 317,622 339,235

_______ _______

_______ _______

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)





US dollars

March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019

(unaudited)

Current liabilities



Credit from banking institutions 19,618 18,110 Accounts payable 20,069 22,656 Deferred revenues 27,488 29,146 Other current liabilities 34,569 31,153

_______ _______

101,744 101,065

---------- ---------- Non- Current liabilities



Long term loan 43,891 49,803 Liability for employee rights upon retirement 17,344 17,000 Deferred income taxes 2,788 2,867 Deferred revenues 8,963 9,763 Others non-current liabilities 239 241 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 8,724 10,839 Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests 11,748 11,743

________ ________

93,697 102,256

----------- -----------











Stockholders' equity 116,009 129,330 Non-controlling interests 6,172 6,584

----------- -----------

________ ________ Total equity 122,181 135,914

----------- -----------



















_______ _______ Total liabilities and equity 317,622 339,235

_______ _______

______ _______

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME















US dollars (in thousands

Three months period

ended March 31, except per share data)



2020 2019





(unaudited) Revenues:







Telematics services



48,976 53,159 Telematics products



19,398 20,445





_______ _______





68,374 73,604





---------- ---------- Cost of revenues:







Telematics services



22,342 22,577 Telematics products



15,063 16,390





_______ _______





37,405 38,967





---------- ----------





_______ _______









Gross profit



30,969 34,637 Research and development expenses



3,886 3,751 Selling and marketing expenses



3,059 2,930 General and administrative expenses



13,923 14,446 Other expenses, net



27 4





_______ _______ Operating income



10,074 13,506 Other expenses, net



(10) (73) Financing expenses, net



(654) (1,015)





_______ _______ Income before income tax



9,410 12,418 Income tax expenses



(1,926) (3,497) Share in losses of affiliated companies ,net



(903) (868)





_______ _______ Net income for the period



6,581 8,053 Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest



(214) 4





_______ _______ Net income attributable to the Company



6,367 8,057









Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders



0.31 0.38









Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)



20,813 21,256





















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













US dollars





Three months period

ended March 31 ,

(in thousands)



2020 2019







(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities









Net income for the period



6,581 8,053

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



5,223 6,115

Interest and exchange rate on short and long term credit



(598) (13)

Loss in respect of trading marketable securities



90 28

Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement, net



834 274

Share in losses of affiliated company, net



903 868

Deferred income taxes



798 84

Capital losses from sale of property and equipment, net



60 6

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable



(4,491) 4,929

Increase in other current and non-current assets



(528) (301)

Decrease (increase) in inventories



(378) 1,292

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable



190 (1,596)

Decrease in deferred revenues



(1,403) (2,548)

Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities



3,380 (2,778)

Increase in obligasion for purechase non-controling interests



51 494







________ ________

Net cash provided by operating activities



10,712 14,907







------------ ------------













Cash flows from investment activities









Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon









retirement, net of withdrawals



(108) (75)

Capital expenditures



(3,451) (6,930)

Investments in affiliated and other companies



(496) (13)

Proceed from long term deposit



(22) (78)

Sale of marketable securities,net



- 384

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



166 27







________ ________

Net cash used in investment activities



(3,911) (6,685)







------------ ------------













Cash flows from financing activities









Short term credit from banking institutions, net



2,660 (1,818)

Repayment of long term loan



(4,285) -

Dividend paid



(5,050) (4,909)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interest



- (538)







________ ________

Net cash used in in financing activities



(6,675) (7,265)







------------ ------------

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(4,232) 694







------------ ------------

Net Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(4,106) 1,651

Balnce of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



53,964 51,398







________ ________

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period



49,858 53,049



























Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not involving cash flows:

In March 2020, the Company declared a dividend in the amount of US$ 5 million. The dividend was paid in April 2020.

