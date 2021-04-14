KDDI Partners with Cato Networks to Deliver Cloud-Native SASE Services Worldwide

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the provider of the world's first SASE platform, announced today a partnership with KDDI Corp to deliver Cato SASE services across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The agreement demonstrates how Communication Service Providers (CSPs) like KDDI can leverage cloud-delivered SASE to quickly meet enterprise requirements for pervasive security and optimized access from the branch, the road, and the office to any application.

"We look forward to partnering with KDDI and helping IT leaders everywhere benefit from the power of SASE," said Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Cato Networks. "With the Cato Cloud SASE platform, CSPs can provide their customers secure access to corporate resources worldwide without compromising on performance, visibility, and control."

"KDDI is very happy to have this partnership with Cato and excited to be able to provide such secure network features to our enterprise customers," said Toru Maruta, Executive Officer and Head of Product Management in the solution business sector of KDDI.

KDDI Leverages Cato SASE Platform to Address Digital Requirements

With enterprises moving data to the cloud and users working from anywhere, CSPs need to offer IT and security leaders pervasive secure access solutions without compromising the user experience.

"Our customers are searching for a solution to enable their people to 'Work from Home,' but they have major concerns about the security of such solutions," said Mr. Maruta.

Cato's global SASE platform addresses this need for CSPs, converging access and network security into a global cloud-native service. With a single converged offering, CSPs can offer enterprise customers a secure access solution without the operational overhead of integrating and managing multiple third-party appliances and Virtual Network Functions (VNFs).

Cato's fully converged, cloud-delivered platform offers CSPs a global private network of more than 65 points of presence (PoPs), allowing them to go to market quickly with:

Pervasive security where users and resources anywhere are protected by a fully managed suite of enterprise-grade and agile network security capabilities, including a NGFW, Secure Web Gateway, Advanced Threat Prevention, and a Managed Threat Detection and Response (MDR) service.

where users and resources anywhere are protected by a fully managed suite of enterprise-grade and agile network security capabilities, including a NGFW, Secure Web Gateway, Advanced Threat Prevention, and a Managed Threat Detection and Response (MDR) service. Persistent secured remote access coupling SDP/ZTNA with the rest of Cato security and network optimizations

coupling SDP/ZTNA with the rest of Cato security and network optimizations Optimized cloud access to resources in Azure, AWS, and other cloud datacenters without requiring additional software or hardware.

to resources in Azure, AWS, and other cloud datacenters without requiring additional software or hardware. Optimized SaaS access by routing traffic across Cato to the doorstep of the SaaS application.

All managed through a single console, expandable through a single, global API, and available on-demand through zero-touch deployment.

"The beauty of Cato Cloud is that it doesn't just provide connectivity - it also provides the security features that enterprise customers demand. Cato Cloud's vision is just that - providing network and security all combined in one package," said Mr. Maruta.

To learn more about how Cato can help your business, visit us at https://www.catonetworks.com.

About Cato Networks

Cato is the world's first SASE platform, converging SD-WAN, network security, and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) into a global, cloud-native service. Cato optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations. Using Cato Cloud, customers easily migrate from MPLS to SD-WAN, optimize connectivity to on-premises and cloud applications, enable secure branch Internet access everywhere, seamlessly integrate cloud datacenters into the network, and connect mobile users with Cato SDP client and clientless access options. With Cato, the network, and your business, are ready for whatever's next.

About KDDI

KDDI is a telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering both mobile and fixed-line communications. With its well-established base of over 58 million customers, and through mobile services and shops offering its "au" brand, KDDI is expanding its services into the "Life Design" business, which includes e-commerce, fintech, nationwide electric power utility services, entertainment and education. With a 60-year history, KDDI is now focusing on creating smart infrastructure through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-up companies in diverse industries. KDDI is accelerating the global growth of its telecommunications consumer business, with operations in Myanmar and Mongolia, and in the global ICT business with the "TELEHOUSE" brand. KDDI (TYO:9433) is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange. http://www.kddi.com/english/

SOURCE Cato Networks

Related Links

https://www.catonetworks.com/

