Kissterra Upgrades Insurance Marketing OS as the Company Hits $100M Annual Revenue

Insurtech's newest "centaur" provides the largest insurance companies in the US with an end-to-end, cloud-based solution for their marketing and distribution needs

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kissterra, the world's first insurance marketing operating system, announced today that it has upgraded its Dedicated Marketing OS. The upgrade includes an improved dashboard for granular targeting as well as an enhanced user interface, enabling insurance marketers to more easily access Kissterra's actionable insights, increasing efficiency and saving time. The upgrade coincides with the announcement that the company has achieved "centaur" status with ARR of $100M, making it one of only 150 private cloud centaurs in the world.

The Kissterra Dedicated Marketing OS enables insurance carriers to target and customize their marketing efforts. The Marketing OS allows insurance companies to optimize all their digital marketing campaigns on one easy-to-use platform and access a data-driven management system of their entire marketing lifecycle from lead generation to acquisition and beyond. Kissterra's AI-powered marketing OS provides insurers with total visibility into the acquisition process, identifying the right customers at the right price in full correlation to their expected LTV. This creates the opportunity to increase marketing and distribution efforts while remaining profitable, increasingly important as insurers struggle to increase profitability without raising rates for consumers.

"We're at an instrumental point in Kissterra's evolution, from our steady revenue growth, to building out our team, to expanding our overall presence in the US insurance market," said Ifty Kerzner, Co-Founder and President of Kissterra. "With the enhancement of the Kissterra Dedicated Marketing OS, we will continue to build off our successes to be a key player in the insurance industry. Legacy insurers are realizing their marketing and distribution needs are ripe for disruption, and we're empowering them to digitize their marketing operations, differentiate customers, and ensure profitability."

As the tech industry has seen a rapid acceleration in the number of unicorns in recent years, the "centaur" has emerged as the new benchmark to denote a company with $100M ARR or more. As startups begin to focus more on revenue, rather than valuation, Kissterra has been steadily building its yearly revenues since the company's inception in 2015.

The company's revenue growth follows a Series A funding round last year of $76M, mainly from Menora Mivtachim Group, one of Israel's largest insurance companies. The funding propelled Kissterra's growth in the US insurance market and the company is currently working with over 40 of the leading carriers. In addition, Kissterra also recently expanded its team both in the US and globally , including key executives to fill the roles of CFO, SVP Insurance, and VP of Channel Development.

About Kissterra

Kissterra is the world's first insurance marketing operating system providing insurance companies with an end-to-end, cloud-based solution for their marketing and distribution needs. The company's AI-powered marketing management platform empowers insurance companies to optimize all their digital marketing campaigns on one easy-to-use platform and access a data-driven management system of their entire marketing lifecycle from lead generation to acquisition and beyond. Founded in 2015 by Ifty Kerzner, co-founder and President and Segev Shilton, co-founder and CEO, Kissterra is headquartered in Israel, with offices in the US. Kissterra works with some of the largest insurance companies in the US, empowering them to generate higher profitability through a focused and accurate marketing strategy that is connected to cross organizational data. For more information please visit: https://kissterra.com/

