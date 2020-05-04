Kryon Provides RPA Solution to Clalit Health Services with Instantaneous Processing of COVID-19 Test Results Data from the Frontline

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon®, the leading full-cycle automation solution provider known for its customer-centric approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, today announces the frontline implementation of its Full-Cycle Automation solution in collaboration with the Information Systems and Digital Division at Clalit Health Services, the largest health service organization in Israel with 4.5 million members. Kryon's RPA solution automates a critical process of uploading COVID-19 test results to Clalit's centralized database from eight separate laboratories distributed throughout the country. The testing is often administered by Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency pre-hospital medical and blood services organization, and then transferred to one of Clalit's laboratories.

Each lab performs between 500 and 800 patient tests a day, after which laboratory workers take up to 10 minutes to manually enter and verify the data integrity of each test. An automated process where robots process and verify records was developed in just 12 hours. Demonstrating an exponential increase in efficiency and accuracy, Kryon's robots process each record in less than one second, enabling Clalit to provide top-quality healthcare that quite literally saves lives.

"Using RPA technology implemented by Kryon and Clalit IT teams, we were able to make a tremendous leap in our testing efficiency, ensuring that results are processed quickly and without error," said Moshe Sade, Head of the Information Systems and Digital Division at Clalit. "This certainly has a significant impact on combating the coronavirus as more civilians receive rapid diagnostic care and fast and accurate lab results." The resiliency of our country's healthcare system is a testament to the frontline doctors, nurses, and technicians risking their own lives. Thankfully, companies like Kryon demonstrate the same level of dedication and do everything in their power to stop COVID-19. The fact that it took less than a week from the time we were introduced to Kryon to the time we rolled out a fully integrated solution was nothing short of miraculous for us."

"COVID-19 has had a profound effect on the healthcare industry in Israel and around the world. Having already assisted other healthcare and financial services providers with similarly urgent projects, we were familiar with the challenges Clalit faced, and we knew that RPA could be a silver bullet," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "Building the process in only 12-hours, our combined teams were able to develop and successfully launch a solution that seamlessly integrates systems which were never designed to work together. Now, Clalit can be confident that every test result is processed rapidly and accurately, so they can focus on delivering lifesaving medical care to those in need rather than worrying about data entry. Undoubtedly, automation programs which combine digital workers with human workers will be the foundation for the way we all will do business in the post-Coronavirus era."

Kryon is committed to helping fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic through robotic process automation. For more information, please contact us.

ABOUT KRYON

Kryon® is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution maximizes ROI and cuts RPA implementation time by up to 80 percent. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them, and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, Ernst & Young, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel, Verizon and Wyndham Hotel Group.

Contact Details:

Chris Thatcher

[email protected]

+1.212.999.5585

SOURCE Kryon