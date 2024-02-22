LeapXpert and ASC Partner to Provide Communication Compliance Recording in Microsoft Teams

NEW YORK and HÖSBACH, Germany, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, and ASC, a leading provider of recording and cloud solutions, today announced a partnership to deliver compliance recording for external Microsoft Teams voice and text communications.

In a time of escalating regulatory scrutiny surrounding communication channels, this collaboration enables regulated entities to use Teams for external communications - across voice and messaging channels – while recording all calls and messages and ensuring adherence to record-keeping requirements.

The LeapXpert Communications Platform is available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and integrates natively with Microsoft Teams. It empowers Teams users to communicate compliantly with external parties through WhatsApp, iMessage, WeChat, and SMS from within the Teams interface. The platform enhances the customer experience of Microsoft customers and boosts employee productivity while ensuring enterprise data ownership and governance.

"We're excited to deepen our collaboration with ASC, providing a unified solution tailored for Microsoft customers worldwide," declared Avi Pardo, Co-founder & CBO at LeapXpert. "With the recent launch of our Single Professional Identity and ASC's expertise in communications recording and AI, this partnership strengthens our commitment to delivering comprehensive communication solutions. By seamlessly integrating recording and compliance capabilities across all messaging channels, SMS, and voice calls, together we offer the Microsoft ecosystem an unmatched external communication experience that is fully compliant with record-keeping regulations."

ASC's Recording Insights is an app fully integrated into Microsoft Teams that seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and scales across Microsoft Azure's global infrastructure. The solution was created specifically for compliance management. It uses its AI Policy Engine to leverage and expand upon Microsoft Teams' suite of compliance features to ensure that both ASC and Microsoft clients have the tools to meet ever-evolving and stricter regulations.

"In regulated industries, ensuring compliance by implementing corporate policies upon external communications is a must," said Gerald Kromer, CEO of ASC. "With Recording Insights, ASC has developed a comprehensive compliance recording and AI solution for all Teams media. Our partnership with LeapXpert will now allow our customers to integrate all messaging channels under one single pane of glass for recording and AI."

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, provides enterprises peace of mind through compliant and secure communication solutions. The LeapXpert Communications Platform is an enterprise solution that enables employees and clients to communicate on consumer messaging applications and voice channels in a compliant, governed, and secure manner. Founded in 2017, the award-winning company is headquartered in New York, with offices in the UK, Israel, and Asia. For more information on LeapXpert, visit https://leapxpert.com.

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading provider of software and cloud solutions in the field of recording, quality management, and analytics. Among our target groups are all companies that record their communications. We offer solutions for recording as well as AI-based analysis and evaluation of all communications. Headquartered in Germany with subsidiaries in 14 countries and experienced system integration partners in over 60 countries, ASC is the #1 Europe-based player in its industry.

www.asctechnologies.com

