Localization Company BLEND Acquires GM Voices To Expand Its End-to-End Platform for all Localization Needs

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLEND , the leading AI-powered multi-market enabler, announced its acquisition of Atlanta-based GM Voices , a global leader in professionally-recorded voice, audio localization, and Voice Branding solutions. The rapid rise of social audio and voice-based communications, valued in billions, generates demand for multilingual voice localization among global brands. This acquisition allows BLEND to expand its offering and cater to all localization verticals and markets.

BLEND's first acquisition is part of the company's strategy to offer enterprise-grade, technology-based localization services with a one-stop-shop approach. The company announced a Series B funding round and its new brand in March 2021. BLEND, formerly known as OneHourTranslation, was founded in 2008 and has over 120 employees, 25,000 linguistic experts and eight offices around the world. The company offers managed localization services to enterprises as well as a self-service, on-demand localization platform .

"We're thrilled to welcome GM Voices to the BLEND family," said Yair Tal, BLEND's CEO. "Working with Fortune 500 companies, we know that Voice Localization is an essential ingredient for their global growth, and they can't blend locally without it. Now, we're even better poised to serve the increasing demand for video and audio localization, with the best technology and the most professional voice-over artists available. We look forward to serving GM Voices' long-term customers and leading LSPs at the highest industry standard. This acquisition is the first of many that will help us fulfill all of our customers' localization needs."

Most well-known for recording the original Siri and other famed virtual assistants and smart speakers, GM Voices is a leading provider of voice recording and localization services for IVR/telephony, AI, eLearning, explainer and marketing videos, podcasts, subtitling, dubbing and more. With thousands of voice actors in more than 100 languages and dialects, the company provides clients a consistent voice for any application.

"In joining forces with BLEND, we're excited to have the opportunity to strengthen their robust localization platform with our top-notch voice services and talent," added Marcus Graham, Founder and CEO of GM Voices. "We couldn't think of a better partner to merge with as we share the same customer-centric approach of striving for customer success while delivering excellent services and products to our clients."

About BLEND

BLEND (getblend.com) is a leading AI-powered localization company (formerly known as OneHourTranslation), founded in 2008. As an end-to-end multi-market enabler, BLEND empowers global brands to establish a native presence in fundamentally different markets, worldwide. BLEND's strength lies in the power of its AI-driven technology stack, its team diversity, and the strength of its global linguist and voice talent community. Alongside its enterprise-grade all-in-one localization platform, BLEND also provides self-service on demand translation services via onehourtranslation.com . BLEND is a privately held company with offices in Tel Aviv, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Shanghai, Kyiv, and Bucharest.

A link to our Media Kit

About GM Voices

Since 1985, GM Voices , Inc. has emerged as the global leader in professionally-recorded voice, language localization, persona development and Voice Branding solutions for automated voice technologies. Dozens of voice actors record in their studios each week, providing clients a consistent voice for any application. More than 100 languages and dialects are offered, with more than 1,000 voice actors comprising a global roster. GM Voices coined the term 'Voice Branding," the concept of a single-voice user experience consistent with a company's brand image.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarah Evans

Sevans PR

[email protected]

SOURCE BLEND