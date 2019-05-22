Logicalis Selects XM Cyber to Power New Purple Team Offering

XM Cyber to Demonstrate HaXM Platform at Infosecurity Europe 2019

LONDON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber , the multi-award-winning breach and attack simulation (BAS) leader, and Logicalis , a leading provider of global IT solutions and managed services, today announced that XM Cyber's platform HaXM will power Logicalis' new Purple Teaming Service. The partnership will initially focus on the United Kingdom, with the new service being sold from Logicalis' Jersey-based Centre of Excellence and Security Operations Centre (SOC), and will then expand globally.

The HaXM platform combines continuous and automatic red and blue team processes so that organizations are always one step ahead of the attack. As such, Logicalis' Purple Teaming Service will rapidly uncover all hidden attack vectors within users' networks and provide prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps. Organizations can then focus their resources on the most essential issues that target critical assets. This service runs safely and has no impact on network availability or user experience, and its continuously updated threat database includes attack techniques and methods from decades-old malware to the latest advanced persistent threats (APTs).

"Logicalis conducted extensive research on BAS solutions before selecting HaXM," said Ricky Magalhaes, Managed Security Services Director, Logicalis. "We chose XM Cyber's solution for several reasons: it is automated, continuous, simple to implement, extremely reliable at detecting critical security issues, and offers prioritized remediation reports so customers can improve their IT hygiene and their security posture."

"We are proud to have been selected by Logicalis as the technology provider for its new Purple Teaming Service," said XM Cyber CEO Noam Erez. "The trust and support of such a respected MSP is a strong endorsement for our platform. XM Cyber continues to strive for excellence in innovation, and partnerships like these show the industry recognizes that."

XM Cyber also announced that it will demonstrate HaXM in stand H90 at Infosecurity Europe 2019 , taking place June 4-6 at the Olympia London. VP of Product Menachem Shafran will speak at the event about relations between red teaming and threat intelligence, and why purple teaming is needed to boost security posture in the enterprise. His talk, "Demystifying Intelligence-Led Red Teaming: What It Is & How to Automate It," will take place on Wednesday, June 5th at 10:00 AM local time in the Strategy Talk theater.

About XM® Cyber

XM Cyber provides the first fully automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) platform to continuously expose attack vectors, from breach point to any organizational critical asset. This continuous loop of automated red teaming is completed by ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps. In effect, HaXM® by XM Cyber operates as an automated purple team that fluidly combines red team and blue team processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of the attack. XM Cyber has already received over 16 industry awards, including being recognized as a "Technology Pioneer" by the World Economic Forum. XM Cyber's customers include leading financial institutions, critical infrastructure organizations and manufacturers across North America, Europe, and Israel.

XM Cyber was founded by the highest caliber of security executives from the elite Israeli intelligence sector. Together they bring a proven track record in both the offensive and defensive cyber security domain. The company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the US, UK and Australia.

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international multi-skilled solution provider providing digital enablement services to help customers harness digital technology and innovative services to deliver powerful business outcomes.

Our customers span industries and geographical regions; and our focus is to engage in the dynamics of our customers' vertical markets; including financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, healthcare, retail, government, manufacturing and professional services, and apply the skills of our 5,700 employees in modernising key digital pillars; data centre and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernisation.

We are the advocates for our customers for some of the world's leading technology companies including Cisco, HPE, IBM, CA Technologies, NetApp, Microsoft, Oracle, VMware and ServiceNow.

The Logicalis Group has annualised revenues of $1.6 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4 billion.

