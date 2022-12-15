Lusha Achieves SOC-2 Type II Compliance to Solidify its Position as an Industry Leader in Data Privacy Protection

Successful completion of the audit verifies that Lusha's sales intelligence platform is compliant with the highest security standards required by enterprise customers

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lusha , the B2B data community and sales intelligence platform, today announced that it has achieved Service Organization Control 2 (SOC-2) Type II compliance following a thorough examination of the company's efforts to safeguard consumer data protection and information privacy. By completing the rigorous compliance requirements based on standards and restrictions put in place by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Lusha has demonstrated its ongoing dedication to maintaining the security, confidentiality, availability, and privacy of its systems for its users.

A SOC-2 Type II report is a voluntary internal controls report that lays out how companies safeguard their customer data and the effectiveness of those methods. The compliance, introduced by the AICPA, requires an external audit by an accredited CPA firm. Lusha's audit was conducted by Ernst & Young (EY), which performed an in-depth inspection of the company's processes for managing customer data, including how information is identified, captured, processed, and reported by various systems. Achievement of the SOC-2 Type II compliance substantiates that Lusha offers its customers best-in-class protection from security breaches and data-privacy assurance. Maintaining data management processes and systems to safeguard customer data is of the utmost importance to businesses today, as more private enterprises and public companies ensure their vendors meet the numerous new compliance standards and regulations that continue to emerge.

"Achieving SOC-2 Type II compliance demonstrates Lusha's ability to meet the strict security standards required by enterprise organizations, which is of great importance to the company, as we continue to grow," said Yoni Tserruya, Co-Founder and CEO of Lusha. "We, at Lusha, are dedicated to raising the bar for security compliance within our industry and continue to hold ourselves to the strictest security and privacy standards. As new compliance standards continue to emerge and grow more stringent, this acknowledgement illustrates that Lusha will remain a trusted partner to all our customers, partners, and to the industry at large. As we continue to expand our U.S and enterprise presence, this stamp of approval is a clear sign that Lusha is building in the right direction In building a sales intelligence solution that our users can trust."

Lusha's sales intelligence platform provides sales professionals and teams of all sizes with easy access to enterprise-grade solutions, helping them identify ideal target buyers via data-driven insights on who they should approach, when, and why.

About Lusha:

Lusha is a B2B Go-To-Market intelligence platform which empowers B2B sales professionals to identify, engage and close qualified prospects thanks to accurate and accessible data. Lusha recommends relevant prospects and organizations, eliminating cumbersome research and allowing salespeople to focus on selling. Lusha's crowdsourcing approach ensures that sales and marketing teams from organizations of all sizes have access to accurate prospect data that allows them to reach the right people at the right time. Lusha was founded in 2016 by Assaf Eisenstein and Yoni Tserruya and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Lusha's community has expanded to nearly 800,000 sales professionals and 273,000 sales organizations including Google, Microsoft, Dropbox and Uber. For more information, visit www.lusha.com .

