Magal Security Systems Ltd. ("Magal") to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, May 14, 2020

YEHUD, Israel, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ GMS: MAGS) will report financial results for its 2020 first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Management will conduct a conference call to review the Company's financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

Earnings Conference Call Information:

To participate, please use one of the following teleconferencing numbers. The Company requests that participants dial in 10 minutes before the conference call commences and use the conference ID number 13702170.

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free: 1-877-407-9716

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6779

Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247

UK Toll Free: 0 800 756 3429

The call will begin promptly at: 10:00 am Eastern Time; 5:00 pm Israel Time; 3:00 pm UK Time.

The conference call will also be webcast live at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139181.

A replay link of the call will be available at www.magalsecurity.com on May 14, 2020 after 1:00 pm Eastern time through May 28, 2020 at 11:59 pm Eastern time.

Replay Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13702170

About Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Magal is a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, as well as site management. Over the past 45 years, Magal has delivered its products as well as tailor‐made security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of satisfied customers in over 80 countries ‐ under some of the most challenging conditions. Magal offers comprehensive integrated solutions for critical sites, managed by Fortis4G ‐ our 4th generation, cutting‐edge physical security information management system (PSIM). The solutions leverage our broad portfolio of home‐grown PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems), Symphony ‐ our advanced VMS (Video Management Software) with native IVA (Intelligent Video Analytics) security solutions.

