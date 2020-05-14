Magal Security Systems Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

YEHUD, Israel, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magal Security Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAGS) today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Management will hold an investors' conference call later today (at 10 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS SUMMARY (all comparisons are to the first quarter of 2019)

Revenue of $17.4 million compared to $21.2 million

Gross margin 45.8% compared to 42.3%

Operating income of $0.2 million compared to $0.5 million

Net income attributable to Magal's shareholders of $0.4 million compared to a net loss of ($0.6) million

EBITDA of $0.7 million , or EBITDA margin of 4.1% compared to $1.0 million , or EBITDA margin of 4.7%

$54.4 million , or $2.35 per share, of cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits and restricted cash and deposits

Mr. Dror Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Magal, said "The first quarter results reflect our priority to protect our employees, remain engaged with our customers and continue to grow our pipeline of business during the COVID-19 outbreak. Business delays due to COVID-19 restrictions impacted Magal's Integrated Solutions division's ability to meet with clients, and Senstar's Product division shipments, compressing revenue in the quarter. Our strategy to diversify revenues helped our results, as evidenced by our recent win in Africa for the Djibouti seaport security system design and installation. While we are diversified, serving numerous vertical markets, the economic disruption related to COVID-19 negatively impacted our Oil and Gas, Logistics and to a lesser extent, Corrections verticals. The Oil and Gas sector was affected by the dramatic decline in oil prices, which caused delays in large projects. We remain engaged with these customers and continue to see purchase orders. We experienced some temporary delays in revenue execution for some of our Logistics customers, mainly in Europe. The Corrections facilities vertical, primarily based in North America, was impacted by temporary closures, driven by the COVID-19 outbreak.

We maintained profitability with cost savings and efficiencies that we enacted in the first quarter to reduce operating expenses. We continue to innovate and are launching new solutions in our Symphony VMS platform that address unique COVID-19 surveillance and enforcement needs for our customers. Our goal in 2020 is to manage our costs and maintain profitability while positioning the Company for recovery and growth. Magal's sound financial standing with a cash balance of over $54 million, with no debt, gives us great confidence in our ability to execute our long-term strategy to grow revenue, improve profitability and identify new M&A opportunities arising from the global crisis."

FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

Revenue was $17.4 million compared with revenue of $21.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decline in revenue was primarily due to the completion of a large project in Latin America in the first quarter of the prior year. Senstar Product division sales remained stable in the first quarter despite shipment delays arising from technical limitations related to the impact of COVID-19 on our customers. Revenue from Magal's Integrated Solutions division (projects) represented approximately 58% of total revenue, while external revenue from the Senstar Products division represented approximately 42% of total revenue. Revenue, not including inter-company revenue, from Magal's Integrated Solutions (projects) and the Senstar Products divisions decreased by 24% and 6%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Gross profit was $8.0 million, or 45.8% of revenue in the first quarter of 2020 compared with gross profit of $9.0 million, or 42.3% of revenue, in the year-ago period. The increase in gross margin in the quarter was driven by Senstar product sales with mix favoring higher margin IP-based products and services, partially offset by an impact of the reduction in the projects revenue of Magal's Integrated Solutions division.

Operating expense decreased 8.8% to $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $8.5 million in the prior-year period. The decline in operating expense was primarily due to delays in new hiring, reduction in travel and marketing, as well as cost efficiency measures taken in the quarter.

Operating income was $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $0.5 million in the parallel period of 2019.

Financial income was $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a financial loss of $(0.7) million in the year-ago period. Magal's functional currency in Israel is the Israeli Shekel (NIS) and the vast majority of Magal's cash deposits are held in US dollars. Because of the appreciation of the US dollar against the NIS during the quarter, the Company recorded non-cash financial income.

Net income attributable to Magal shareholders was $0.4 million, or $0.02 per share, compared with a net loss of $(0.6) million, or $(0.02) per share in the first quarter of 2019.

EBITDA was $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents, short term deposits and restricted cash and deposits as of March 31, 2020, was $54.4 million, or $2.35 per share, compared with cash and short-term deposits of $51.6 million, or $2.23 per share, at December 31, 2019.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of these risks and other factors that might cause differences, some of which could be material, along with additional discussion of forward-looking statements, are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, the demand for Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general.

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)















Three Months Ended March 31,



2020

2019 % change













Revenue 17,443

21,190 (18)

Cost of revenue 9,450

12,219 (23)













Gross profit 7,993

8,971 (11)

Operating expenses:









Research and development, net 1,617

1,854 (13)

Selling and marketing 3,983

4,270 (7)

General and administrative 2,156

2,376 (9)

Total operating expenses 7,756

8,500 (9)













Operating income 237

471



Financial income (expenses), net 470

(731)















Income (loss) before income taxes 707

(260)















Taxes on income 198

403















Net income (loss) 509

(663)















Income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling

interests and non-controlling interests 70

(110)















Net income (loss) attributable to Magal's shareholders 439

(553)















Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $0.02

$(0.02)



























Weighted average number of shares used in computing

basic and diluted net income (loss) per share 23,153,985

23,061,497









































Three Months Ended March 31,





2020 %

2019 %















Gross margin 45.8

42.3



Research and development, net as a % of revenues 9.3

8.7



Selling and marketing as a % of revenues 22.8

20.2



General and administrative as a % of revenues 12.4

11.2



Operating margin 1.4

2.2



Net margin 2.5

-





MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. RECONCILLATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS) (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2020

2019











GAAP Net income (loss) 509

(663)

Less:







Financial income (expenses), net 470

(731)

Taxes on income 198

403

Depreciation and amortization (486)

(528)

EBITDA 723

999



MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)

















March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019 CURRENT ASSETS:













Cash and cash equivalents $41,578

$34,531 Short-term bank deposits 12,474

16,749 Restricted cash and deposits 312

324 Trade receivables, net 13,173

18,697 Unbilled accounts receivable 7,146

8,897 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 4,200

4,510 Inventories 12,482

12,605







Total current assets 91,365

96,313







LONG TERM INVESTMENTS AND RECEIVABLES:













Long-term deposits, restricted bank deposits and other long-term accounts

receivable and prepaid expenses 128

134 Severance pay fund 1,333

1,363 Deferred tax assets 3,724

4,215 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,385

3,492







Total long-term investments and receivables 8,570

9,204







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET AND OPERATING LEASE

RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 5,860

6,256







GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 14,012

15,276







Total assets $119,807

$127,049

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)











March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019







CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Trade payables $4,258

$5,438 Customer advances 4,339

5,587 Deferred revenues 2,010

2,558 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 14,649

14,609 Short-term operating lease liabilities 891

919







Total current liabilities 26,147

29,111







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues 1,673

1,769 Deferred tax liabilities 189

178 Accrued severance pay 2,189

2,251 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,438

2,515 Other long-term liabilities 330

371







Total long-term liabilities 6,819

7,084







Redeemable non-controlling interest 2,965

3,048







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Share Capital: Ordinary shares of NIS 1 par value -







Authorized: 39,748,000 shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019;

Issued and outstanding: 23,153,985 shares at March 31, 2020 and

23,153,985 shares at December 31, 2019 6,750

6,750 Additional paid-in capital 94,739

94,696 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,793)

(627) Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand-alone financial statements) 4,618

5,924 Accumulated deficit (18,522)

(18,961)







Total shareholders' equity 83,792

87,782 Non-controlling interest 84

24







TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 83,876

87,806







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $119,807

$127,049











