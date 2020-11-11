Makor Group Continues Its Growth, Enters Into Strategic Alliance With Churchill Capital

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Makor Group "Makor" (www.makor-capital.com), an international agency brokerage group trading all asset classes, is excited to announce it has, subject to regulatory approval, entered into a strategic alliance with Churchill Capital (www.churchillcap.com), a global firm specialized in trading and advisory services, as Makor continues its international growth.

Over the past few years, Makor has showcased rapid and successful growth on the global level increasing its product range, geographic and regulatory reach, as well as its proprietary development of FinTech solutions. This long-term strategic alliance marks the continued trend for Makor's ongoing expansion in expertise and global market presence, taking the firm's award-winning risk arb profile to the next level.

With the present addition of Churchill Capital's experienced team of equity analysts, traders and salespeople spread over its European, Asia-Pacific and North American locations to Makor Group's team of top professionals in the field, this strategic alliance empowers Makor to substantially expand its stellar reputation and share of the merger arbitrage market.

In addition to strengthening Makor's European and US influence, this alliance gives the firm greater exposure to Asian markets through Churchill's global networks and presence in Melbourne and Singapore, while benefiting both parties involved with operational efficiency for a better service delivery to their clients worldwide.

"We are very pleased to be joining forces with the team at Churchill," said Michael Halimi, Co-Founder of Makor Group. "In these historical times, achieving a strong performance in our new reality requires more than a rapid crisis response. Winning the future is a marathon and requires the combination of proactive management and dynamic action for sustained growth. For that reason, we continue to look for more acquisition opportunities."

"We are very proud of what we have built over the past 20 years. Churchill Capital was one of the first (and still few) independent brokerage firms to service institutional clients on a global scale, spanning 3 major regions worldwide. Today, we are excited to continue providing innovative ideas and products to our clients, while protecting client interests and privacy in our trading and execution," said Patrick Churchill, Co-Founder of Churchill Capital.

Justin Hilbert, Co-Founder Churchill Capital, added: "We look forward to growing our business with Makor's team, while maintaining Churchill Capital's unique DNA, which has served us and our clients since 2000. Though part of a larger team, we will be retaining independence in our products and services. Importantly, the synergy brought by this alliance between Churchill Capital and Makor's team members will allow us to expand our expertise and provide a stronger service to our valued clients worldwide."

Makor Group is an FCA-regulated international brokerage firm established in March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, former Co-Heads of Global Equities at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor provides securities research and execution services to institutional investors across all asset classes.

With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Tel Aviv and Singapore, and over 150 group employees, Makor provides its clients with an around-the-clock single point of contact. Makor's reputation for original and innovative trading ideas in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value, and event-driven opportunities is unparalleled. The firm has been widely recognized for its achievements, and for the past 4 years was ranked 1st in the Thomson Reuters EXTEL risk-arb research surveys.

Makor acts as agent-only and is therefore not susceptible to common industry conflicts of interest. The firm takes no proprietary positions and as such acts exclusively in the interests of its clients. Makor's understanding of local markets, and extensive global relationships, generate unique sources of liquidity for a diverse client base across all asset classes.

In addition to strong client relationships, Makor is a trusted partner for global custodians and prime brokers, understanding that both are integral to the smooth and effective execution of all client transactions. A focus on supporting prime brokerage services, including custody and trade settlement, has been essential to the growth and success of the Makor franchise.

