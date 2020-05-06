Mavrik Dental Systems Welcomes Seasoned Industry Leader Tom Olsen as CEO

LOS ANGELES and TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavrik Dental Systems Ltd.®, an innovative dental technology company creating, fully automated multi-treatment delivery platforms to revolutionize multiple professional dental therapies, today announced that Tom Olsen has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. The appointment adds strong business leadership required for Mavrik to commercialize its product portfolio and expand global reach.

Tom Olsen

Olsen brings more than 35 years of extensive experience in the dental market leading commercial teams in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Most recently, he served as North American President & General Manager of Nobel Biocare, where he led the organization with 32 consecutive quarters of growth and share expansion.

Olsen's appointment comes on the heels of Mavrik Dental closing a $30 Million Series A Financing led by Ally Bridge Group, a leading global life sciences investment group based in Hong Kong and New York led by Frank Yu. The funding will be used to expand the company's technologically advanced platform and enable the company to grow commercial operations in North America.

"It is an honor to welcome Tom to our team. His leadership and background are perfectly suited to our company's mission and values," said Dan Even, Mavrik Chairman. "His impressive track record in the dental market is ideal for bringing our disruptive technology to a global market hungry for real innovation. Tom's addition represents a major step forward for Mavrik."

Olsen holds an MBA from the University of La Verne and serves on the Board of the American College of Prosthodontist Education Foundation and the Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine Dean's Advisory Board.

About Mavrik Dental Systems Ltd.

Mavrik Dental Systems Ltd.® is a privately held company with proprietary technology for the dental in-office treatment market. Mavrik's guiding principle is to automate dental therapies to improve efficiency, procedural efficacy, patient experience, and return OTC solutions to professional care. The first product is a profound advancement in the area of Tooth Whitening. Mavrik's Thera-Oral™ delivery platform and its Thera-Smile™ whitening solution is the first fully automated system that will provide the clinician unparalleled efficiency and outcomes. Mavrik blends Israeli technology with U.S. Sales & Marketing leadership, fusing innovative capability and commercial expertise. www.mavrikdental.com

