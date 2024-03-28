Max Stock Limited announces immediate report of an interested party share purchase

Regulations 33(e)-(f) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced a share purchase by a company jointly owned by one of the Company's directors, as follows:

Entity which performed the transaction

Relationship to Company's senior officers

Date of transaction

Security class

No. of securities

Average price per security

Equity and voting rights

G. Gissin Advocates Ltd. Co. no. 513359471

A company jointly owned by one of the Company's directors Adv. Guy Gissin and his wife Ms. Sigal Gissin Russak

March 27, 2024

Ordinary shares, TASE security no: 1168558

18,000

ILS 8.2233

0.01 %

This is an English translation of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on March 28, 2024 (Ref. No: 2024-01-027793 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 65 locations throughout Israel and 2 locations in Portugal. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler, Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

