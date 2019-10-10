Memory Care America (MCA) Hosts Israeli Delegation to Share Best Practices for Patient Care and Treatment of Alzheimer's

Underscoring the importance of the international community working together to share ideas and insight to optimally serve Alzheimer's/dementia patients and their families – and how MCA has made major strides in this area - executives from Bait Balev, Israel's second largest HMO including Chairman Willi Itzhak, CEO Igal Vidal, and Head of Rehabilitation, Dr. Galit Segal visited MCA facilities in San Antonio, TX from September 2 nd -4 th .

Welcomed by MCA President Linda Carrasco, the team visited Memory Care of Westover Hills and Memory Care of New Braunfels in Central Texas and spent time with James Walesa, Chairman of Allied Integral United, parent company of MCA. Discussions included Best Practices and Technologies that could advance the treatment and care of those suffering from the debilitating disease.

The MCA and Bait Balev teams believe that the future of care will revolve around multiple "Care Points" - both residential and non-residential. These "Care Points" include Adult Day Care, an MCA product line, and training programs to attract qualified caregivers to the industry. They also discussed ideas and therapies designed to hold down costs for families caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's.

"We appreciate the team from Bait Balev flying 20 hours to visit us," says James Walesa. "It was meaningful to our team to hear what goes on around the global care system and receive outside confirmation of our Best in Class Care at MCA."

For details on MCA and its services, log onto www.memorycareamerica.com.

SOURCE Memory Care America

