MessageWhiz Supports Small Businesses During COVID-19 Pandemic

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MessageWhiz, a global leader in text messaging services, powered by MMDSmart, announced today that it will be offering 30% discounts to help small businesses reduce and manage their communications costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile text messages, which enjoy a 98% open rate, can help small businesses continue to operate even with many employees either furloughed or working from home. It can be utilized by a small business owner for special promotions, customer service, deliveries and curbside pickups, or even updating and engaging customers with targeted content that is relevant to their business.

With businesses forced to work with smaller staffs, text messages and chatbots can reduce the burden on their remaining staff by automating responses to customers. These engagements can include product information, order updates and reminders, account information, helpful tips, and updated hours of service.

"Text messages are an affordable way for businesses to maintain communications with their customers, employees, and vendors," said Arie Frenklakh, CEO of MessageWhiz's parent company MMD Smart "During these challenging times, small businesses, the backbone of the economy, are suffering as they struggle to stay relevant and keep their businesses going. They've helped us grow our business, so it's our turn now to support them so they can continue to operate and grow despite the challenges that the pandemic has created."

To help guide small businesses, MessageWhiz has created a series of articles and videos describing the different ways these companies can utilize text messages. The articles, which will be released throughout the month, will be available on www.messagewhiz.com/blog.

The special offer runs through June 30, 2020, for all new customers signing up to use the MessageWhiz services with no volume restrictions. Business owners interested in participating can register at https://messagewhiz.com/offers-small-business .

About MessageWhiz

Message Whiz is a leading SMS service platform powered by MMD Smart. We provide a smart text messaging service for business, with a unique pay-by-conversion success option. Companies benefit from SMS business marketing by improving communication with their clients at the most opportune and relevant moments, and significantly growing business conversion outcomes. Visit us online at www.messagewhiz.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About MMDSmart

Founded in 2007, MMDSmart Ltd, the smart messaging pioneer, provides smart communications solutions to organizations of all sizes. Its offering includes voice, fax, chat and the unique enterprise SMS platform MessageWhiz, which is the first results driven enterprise messaging solution that significantly enhances customer communications and marketing activities. With headquarters in Tel Aviv, regional offices in London, Miami, Hong Kong and Kiev, and a development center in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, it is focused on providing the highest quality communications solutions to its partners and clients, which include many tier 1 companies from more than 100 countries. As it expands its global scope, its initial mission and commitment remains the same; MMDSmart - Connect. Engage. Smile.

