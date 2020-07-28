MinerEye Meets the Challenge of Automated, Optimized Data Protection in Hybrid Environments on the 'Base of the Future"

HOD HASHARON, Israel, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MinerEye, the leading innovator in data protection and data privacy, today announced its selection to present its automated data protection solution to the U.S. Air Force via its AFWERX Challenge and Virtual Showcase for "The Base of the Future". Together with its partner, Agile Defense, MinerEye's "Enhancing the Base of the Future with Automated Information Governance" stands among the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning solutions in the "Leveraging Operational Technology for the Base of the Future" Challenge.

The AFWERX Challenge is a collaborative combination of the defense, academic, startup, and private sectors. This current challenge focuses on rebuilding the Tyndall U.S. Air Force Base, which was wiped out by Hurricane Michael, as the Base of the Future.

From July 28th through 30th from 11:00 – 18:00 EDT, visitors to the AFWERX's Base of the Future Virtual Showcase can become acquainted with MinerEye's data protection solution that provides automated indexing and classification of unstructured data through pattern recognition regardless of file format or location. MinerEye's innovation will enable the USAF to leverage actionable information, reduce risk, and make better informed decisions.

"MinerEye is proud to be among the best technologies to build a secure, resilient, and agile US AirForce base by answering the call for automated, optimized data protection. Particularly as US government agencies and departments move to hybrid work environments, shared data, including attached files such as PDFs, must be secured with immediate accuracy and automated updating," said Yaniv Avidan, Co-Founder and CEO, MinerEye. "We salute the USAF's prioritization for innovative data protection and look forward to participating in rebuilding the Base of the Future."

Learn more about the upcoming event on July 28th-30th here.

Visit MinerEye at Solution #6387

#OperationalTechChallenge

#AFWERXFusion2020

#BOTFChallengeShowcase

About Agile Defense

Agile Defense is a leading information technology (IT) services business in Reston, VA, with U.S. Government clients. In partnership with MinerEye, Agile Defense plans to utilize its experience in the Federal market to bring the transformative technology to DoD customers. Agile Defense.

About MinerEye

MinerEye enables organizations to overcome the information governance, protection and privacy challenges. Its Interpretive AI™, machine learning, and computer vision automatically scans, indexes, analyzes, virtually labels and categorizes unstructured and dark data contained in organizations' data repositories. minereye.com.

Contact:

Susan Becker

[email protected]

SOURCE MinerEye

Related Links

https://minereye.com/

