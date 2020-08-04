Mr. Claus Garnjost, a Senior Executive in the German Manufacturing Industry, to Join 3d Signals' Advisory Board

KFAR SABA, Israel, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Claus Garnjost, a senior executive in the German industry is joining the advisory board of 3d Signals, a pioneer in plug & play machine digitalization and Asset Performance Monitoring solution. By joining forces with 3d Signals, Mr. Garnjost will leverage his >30 years of industry experience to bring innovation and help reshape and enhance the manufacturing industry.

Mr. Claus Garnjost, a senior executive in the German industry is joining the advisory board of 3d Signals, a pioneer in plug & play machine digitalization and Asset Performance Monitoring solution

Having held multiple top managerial positions, including COO and CEO of some of Germany's leading manufacturing companies, Mr. Garnjost gained vast experience and knowledge of the strengths and challenges of the German industry. His years of experience, serving as a board member and managing director in mechanical engineering companies such as Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH, DMG MORI AG, and Leistritz AG, led him to the realization that digitalization and industrial IoT are essential for improving productivity and manufacturing efficiency.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic further strengthened the understanding that data, visibility and the ability to manage operations from remote are mandatory for the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of the manufacturing industry.

In his most recent position, Mr. Garnjost implemented the 3d Signals factory floor digitalization, which enabled him to connect machines in multiple factories to create a unified dashboard for all machines, regardless of their make and model. The newly acquired visibility into real-time operation status, and the actionable insights, led to changes in processes and procedures which contributed to improved productivity. The 3d Signals solution was proved to support production managers to achieve KPIs even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Seeing how digitalization and connectivity have become an inseparable part of our daily lives, I always thought that the lack of visibility in manufacturing is preventing our industry from reaching its full potential," said Mr. Garnjost. "3d Signals' solution is revolutionary in terms of ease of installation and time to value. I believe that together we can make an impact and accelerate the transition of many factories to the industry 4.0 era," he added.

Mr. Ariel Rosenfeld, CEO of 3d Signals referred to Mr. Garnjost joining the company's advisory board: "3d Signals is taking several measures to strengthen our ties and extend our footprint in the German Industry 4.0 community, with the understanding that it is the European hub for digital transformation. We have established our European Headquarters in Germany and we make it a strategic priority to deepen our knowledge of this industry. Mr. Garnjost was one of the early adopters who identified the potential of our systems as a customer, and we are proud and honored that he is now joining our team as an advisor."

About 3d Signals:

3d Signals accelerates the digital transformation of manufacturers to the Industry 4.0 era. Our solution enables immediate visibility into production floors, through the quick, non-invasive, and machine agnostic deployment of a wide range of sensors. Our AI-based Asset Performance Monitoring platform transforms this data into powerful insights, providing business intelligence and analysis tools in the cloud. This solution has been proven to significantly improve machine productivity and OEE within 3 months of installation, while reducing operating costs. For more information, visit www.3dsignals.com

For more information :

Danya Golan

VP of Marketing, 3d Signals

[email protected]

+972-52-6263348

SOURCE 3d Signals

Related Links

https://3dsignals.com/

