My Size Partners With Turkish Designer Niyazi Erdogan at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul

ISTANBUL, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, announced today a new partnership with Turkish designer Niyazi Erdogan for this year's Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul begins on October 8th and will transform the city into a hub for Turkey's most innovative fashion designers, red carpet celebrities, media and retailers. The shows will draw over 5,000 daily attendees and feature 41 designers, including Erdogan.

Together, MySizeID and Erdogan will present a video during the exhibition to demonstrate how fashion brands can embrace the use of technology as it relates to perfecting the shopping experience.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Niyazi Erdogan at such an iconic event for fashion in Turkey," said Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size. "Our innovative solution enables customers to have a much more seamless shopping experience and Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul is the perfect occasion to position our solution next to some of the biggest names in fashion."

MySize was founded as an answer to fashion consumers who grew frustrated with the common troubles of in-store and online shopping – from size uncertainty to the hassle of returning items that just didn't fit. The Company rolled out MySizeID to cater to these woes.

Niyazi Erdogan, Designer, commented, "I am honored to collaborate with MySizeID on my 10th year anniversary. While the collections I presented at fashion weeks until this season mirrored the development of my identity as a fashion designer, they also reflected professionalization of fashion design process in Turkey. The designs I brought together at Istanbul Moda Academy (İMA) define a certain field in men's clothing design with substantial fit and form, especially with these form fitting designs, MySizeID's measurement technology will support the consumers."

Erdogan established both Nesign Design Factory and menswear brand Niyazi Erdogan, in addition to designing for several distinguished global fashion labels. Operating in a market dominated by online shopping, innovations like MySizeID provide a much-needed solution for designers such as Erdogan.

MySizeID is a turnkey solution that helps retailers provide shoppers with the appropriate apparel size for specific brands, based on their exact measurements. My Size's technology enables consumers to measure themselves using their smartphone, and match their tailored size to brand-specific apparel. This technology equips retailers with a solution that can enhance the overall shopping experience.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com.

