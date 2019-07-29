My Size Receives Notice of Allowance From Canadian Patent and Trademark Office for MySizeID Smart Measurement Solution

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the Canadian Patent and Trademark Office for its patent application titled "Measurement of a body part". In addition to the allowed Canadian application, the Company's technology is now protected by four issued patents, one in each of Japan and Russia and two in the U.S.. Additional patents are pending and more patent applications are in process.

The allowed patent application covers the methods and systems for measuring a body part of a user using a handheld electronic device and addresses the foundational technology that is the basis for MySizeID measurement app. MySizeID proprietary algorithms utilize a smartphone's sensors combined with anthropometric data.

The MySizeID app is a turnkey solution that helps any merchant's customers choose the appropriate apparel size for that specific brand, based on the shopper's real-time measurements. My Size's innovative technology enables consumers to measure themselves using their smartphone and then be matched with a brand-specific apparel item in their size.

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size, stated, "We are pleased with this pending new patent that validates the uniqueness of our technology and supports our sales strategies in Canada. This constitutes another key milestone in our intellectual property strategy to build a global patent portfolio while ensuring long-lasting protection as we continue to advance the rollout of MySizeID in retailers that are integrating it into their online storefronts across North America. MySizeID is an innovation engine which we believe has the potential to fundamentally transform the apparel business because it increases the conversion rate for the retailer by allowing consumers to buy with confidence and enhance the shopping experience, which, in turn, fosters brand loyalty."

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

